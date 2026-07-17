Liberia: Alja Questions Electoral District Expansion

The Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas (ALJA) has entered the growing national debate over the House of Representatives' proposal to increase electoral districts from 73 to 89, warning that any such expansion must be grounded in constitutional provisions, credible population data, and broad public consultation rather than political expediency.

In a strongly worded statement issued on July 16, 2026, the U.S.-based media advocacy organization said it recognizes the constitutional principle of ensuring fair and equitable representation for all Liberians. However, it cautioned that expanding the size of the House without following the procedures prescribed by the Constitution could undermine public confidence in Liberia's democratic institutions.

The intervention by ALJA adds another influential voice to what is rapidly becoming one of the country's most consequential constitutional and governance debates, raising critical questions not only about legislative representation but also about fiscal responsibility, institutional legitimacy, and the integrity of the national electoral system.

The crux of ALJA's position is not outright opposition to increasing legislative seats, but rather how such an expansion is pursued.

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The organization argues that the Constitution already provides a clear legal framework for reapportioning electoral constituencies based on population changes, making adherence to constitutional procedures non-negotiable.

Under Article 80(d) and (e) of the 1986 Constitution, constituency reapportionment falls within the constitutional responsibilities of the National Elections Commission (NEC), which is mandated to review constituency boundaries following population changes to ensure equitable representation.

ALJA contends that any proposal to increase legislative seats should therefore originate from objective demographic evidence and the constitutional reapportionment process--not through what it describes as unilateral legislative action.

The Association stressed that Liberians deserve full disclosure regarding the constitutional, legal and demographic justification for creating additional electoral districts.

This argument reflects a broader governance principle: constitutional democracies are sustained not merely by good intentions but by strict adherence to established legal procedures.

Perhaps the most compelling aspect of ALJA's intervention is its emphasis on the economic consequences of expanding the Legislature.

The Association argues that increasing the House from 73 to 89 seats would not simply mean electing 16 additional lawmakers. It would also create substantial recurring financial obligations for the Liberian government.

According to ALJA, an expanded Legislature would require additional appropriations for salaries and benefits, legislative offices, committee operations, administrative personnel, security services, official vehicles, logistics, constituency operations, and other institutional expenditures.

ALJA President Joey T. Kennedy questioned whether such expenditures represent the country's most pressing priority at a time when Liberia continues to confront major developmental challenges.

"Should the proposal ultimately be enacted into law, the Government of Liberia would be required to commit millions of additional U.S. dollars of public funds to establish new legislative offices, provide salaries and benefits for additional lawmakers, recruit support staff, expand security services, and meet other recurring operational costs associated with increasing the size of the Legislature."

The Association argues that those resources might instead yield greater public benefit if directed toward healthcare, education, road infrastructure, employment creation, and poverty reduction.

ALJA's concerns arrive at a time when Liberia continues to face significant fiscal constraints.

The government is implementing the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID) while simultaneously seeking to expand domestic revenue, attract foreign investment, improve infrastructure, and strengthen public service delivery.

Against that backdrop, the proposal to enlarge the Legislature inevitably raises difficult questions about competing national priorities.

Political observers note that representative democracy certainly requires adequate representation. However, democratic legitimacy also depends upon responsible stewardship of limited public resources.

The debate therefore extends beyond whether additional districts are constitutionally permissible. It also asks whether such an expansion represents the most efficient allocation of scarce national resources.

ALJA also argues that the proposal carries constitutional, political and financial implications significant enough to warrant extensive national consultation before any legislative action proceeds.

The organization believes citizens should not merely be informed after decisions are made but should actively participate in shaping reforms that affect the country's democratic institutions.

It recommends consultations involving civil society organizations, professional associations, political parties, religious institutions, traditional leaders, the media, and ordinary citizens.

According to the Association, democratic reforms acquire greater legitimacy when they emerge from inclusive national dialogue rather than partisan legislative processes.

As President Kennedy observed, "Decisions affecting Liberia's democratic institutions should never be perceived as advancing narrow political interests but should instead reflect the collective will and aspirations of the Liberian people."

That position reflects an increasingly accepted democratic principle that constitutional reforms require broad public ownership if they are to command long-term legitimacy.

Rather than calling for the permanent abandonment of the proposal, ALJA is urging policymakers to temporarily suspend further legislative action until several key issues are resolved.

The Association is demanding public disclosure of the proposal's full fiscal implications, constitutional justification, demographic evidence, and the National Elections Commission's assessment supporting any constituency reapportionment.

These requests are intended to ensure that public debate is informed by evidence rather than speculation.

Why Population Data Matters

One of ALJA's strongest legal arguments centers on the importance of reliable demographic information.

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Because legislative representation is constitutionally based on population, any proposal to create additional electoral districts should logically be supported by updated population statistics demonstrating that existing constituencies no longer satisfy constitutional requirements for equitable representation.

Without such evidence, critics argue, district expansion risks being perceived as politically motivated rather than constitutionally necessary.

This explains ALJA's insistence that the NEC publicly present the population and constituency data supporting any proposed reapportionment before legislative approval is considered.

The debate also raises a broader philosophical question about representation itself.

Increasing the number of lawmakers does not automatically produce better governance.

Representative democracy depends equally on legislative effectiveness, accountability, transparency, accessibility, and responsiveness to citizens.

ALJA's intervention ultimately frames the debate as a test of Liberia's commitment to constitutionalism.

The organization argues that public confidence in democratic institutions depends on lawful decision-making, transparency, accountability, and respect for constitutional processes.

"Strengthening Liberia's democracy requires unwavering respect for constitutional processes, prudent stewardship of public resources, and governance that places the interests of the Liberian people above all other considerations," the association said.