Liberia: CSO Defends Foreign Minister Nyanti

The controversy surrounding the Liberian Senate's recommendation for sanctions against Civil Service Agency (CSA) Director General Josiah F. Joekai Sr. has taken a new political turn, with the Citizens Action Movement of Liberia (CAMOL) strongly criticizing Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph over his unsuccessful attempt to have similar action initiated against Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti.

In a strongly worded statement issued Thursday, CAMOL accused Senator Joseph of engaging in what it described as "politically motivated attacks" against the foreign minister by seeking to equate her attendance at an International Women's Day celebration hosted at the headquarters of the Liberty Party with Joekai's participation in activities deemed to violate the National Code of Conduct.

The intervention by CAMOL has broadened what initially appeared to be a legal and ethical debate into a wider political discussion over the interpretation of the Code of Conduct, the limits of legislative oversight, and the fine line between enforcing accountability and weaponizing oversight for partisan purposes.

The debate emerged during Senate deliberations on the Judiciary Committee's report concerning CSA Director General Josiah Joekai.

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The committee concluded that Joekai violated Part V, Section 5.1 of the National Code of Conduct after attending a gathering and wearing the insignia of the National Independent Movement for Boakai (NIMBA), a political organization supporting President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's anticipated re-election campaign.

Following the committee's findings, the Senate endorsed recommendations urging President Joseph Boakai to impose administrative sanctions ranging from a written reprimand to suspension without pay or removal from office.

During the debate, Senator Saah Joseph argued that the Senate should also consider action against Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, alleging that her participation in an event organized by the Liberty Party similarly constituted prohibited political activity.

However, Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence challenged that interpretation, explaining that the event was an observance of International Women's Day rather than a partisan political rally. Her position ultimately prevailed, and the Senate declined to initiate proceedings against the foreign minister.

CAMOL Rejects Comparison

CAMOL argues that Senator Joseph's comparison between the two cases fundamentally misrepresents both the facts and the law.

According to the organization, Joekai's case involved active participation in an event linked to a political movement supporting an electoral agenda, whereas Nyanti attended a global event recognizing women's achievements that happened to be hosted by the Liberty Party.

The group maintains that venue alone should not automatically transform an internationally recognized observance into partisan political activity.

"The Senate Pro Tempore correctly clarified that the event in question was not a political rally but a global observance recognizing the contributions of women," CAMOL said in its statement.

The organization accused Senator Joseph of deliberately distorting that distinction in an attempt to pursue what it described as political vendettas.

"We view Senator Joseph's attempt to equate Minister Nyanti's participation in an International Women's Day observance hosted by the Liberty Party with the case of CSA Director General Josiah Joekai as a deliberate act of misrepresentation, bad faith, and political witch-hunting," the statement said.

Nyanti's defenders, however, argue that International Women's Day is a globally recognized observance celebrated by governments, civil society organizations, political institutions, diplomatic missions, and international organizations alike.

From that perspective, participation in such an event does not necessarily constitute political campaigning merely because it is hosted by a political institution.

The Senate's refusal to proceed against the foreign minister appears to reflect that distinction.

Defending Nyanti's Record

Beyond challenging Senator Joseph's interpretation of the Code of Conduct, CAMOL used its statement to highlight what it considers Minister Nyanti's performance at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It credited her with expanding Liberia's diplomatic engagement through renewed participation within ECOWAS, the African Union, and the United Nations, while strengthening bilateral partnerships and increasing Liberia's international visibility.

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CAMOL also praised the ministry's efforts to engage the Liberian diaspora, promote trade and investment diplomacy, and expand opportunities for women and young professionals within Liberia's foreign service.

The organization argued that these accomplishments make attempts to discredit the minister particularly unwarranted.

"To target such a dedicated public servant with fabricated allegations is an insult to the Liberian people and to women's leadership," CAMOL asserted.

"Senator Joseph's statement is consistent with a pattern of distraction and grandstanding meant to undermine the Boakai administration's progress while offering nothing constructive to the Liberian people," the statement said.

It urged the senator to focus on delivering tangible results for Montserrado County rather than "manufacturing controversies."

CAMOL commended Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence for placing "facts over political theatrics" and reaffirmed its support for Foreign Minister Nyanti.