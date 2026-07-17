Nigeria: 2027 - Kebbi Govt Raises Alarm Over Opposition's 'Fake News' Plot

The Kebbi State Government has raised concerns over what it described as an emerging campaign of misinformation and fake news allegedly being orchestrated by opposition political elements ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Yakubu Ahmed, sounded the warning during an advocacy meeting with the 23 Special Assistants to Governor Nasir Idris on New Media in Zuru, urging them to prepare for the communication challenges expected as the nation gradually moves towards the next election cycle.

Ahmed alleged that some opposition figures had adopted misinformation, fear-mongering and what he described as "barefaced lies" as political tools in a bid to gain power.

According to him, the media aides must remain vigilant and professional in countering false narratives while ensuring that the achievements of the Governor Nasir Idris administration are effectively communicated to the people.

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He commended the Special Assistants for what he described as their dedication and hard work over the past three years and challenged them to remain "fair, firm and fearless" in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The commissioner said the meeting formed part of a statewide advocacy tour aimed at strengthening the government's communication strategy and enhancing public engagement.

The advocacy team included the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Yahaya Sarki; the Special Adviser on Communications Strategy, Alhaji Abdullahi Idris Zuru; the Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment and Orientation, Alhaji Ibrahim A. Jombali; the Special Adviser on New Media, Alhaji Aliyu Bandado; and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Idris.

Ahmed disclosed that the Zuru engagement marked the first phase of the tour, with similar meetings scheduled to hold in Argungu, Yauri and Birnin Kebbi in the coming weeks.

He said the initiative is designed to strengthen the capacity of the Governor's media team to project government policies, programmes and achievements while responding promptly to misinformation in the build-up to the 2027 general elections.