Liberia: LTA Unveils Sweeping Telecom Reforms, Revokes Star Cell License After Six Years of Inactivity

Monrovia — The Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) is embarking on what could be its most significant regulatory overhaul in nearly two decades, introducing a series of reforms aimed at expanding telecommunications access, strengthening consumer protection, and tightening oversight of service providers operating in the country.

In an exclusive interview with FrontPage Africa on Thursday, LTA Board Chairman Clarence Massaquoi outlined a broad agenda that includes reforms to the country's licensing regime, the development of satellite and infrastructure regulations, the introduction of an IMEI-based phone tracking system, and the revocation of the operating license of Star Cell for failing to commence operations six years after receiving authorization.

Massaquoi said the current Board of Commissioners has focused on strengthening the Authority's regulatory framework, arguing that the effectiveness of any regulator depends largely on the quality of its regulations and its ability to enforce them.

"The strength and relevance of a regulator depend on two things: the regulations you put in place and your ability to enforce those regulations," Massaquoi said.

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New Licensing Regime Targets Rural Connectivity

One of the most significant reforms under consideration is a restructuring of Liberia's telecommunications licensing system.

According to Massaquoi, since the passage of the Telecommunications Act in 2007, the LTA has operated under a universal licensing model that allows operators to provide both infrastructure and services under a single license.

The Authority now wants to create a clear distinction between infrastructure providers and service providers, a move it believes will encourage investment and improve service delivery.

The proposed reforms are also designed to address the long-standing challenge of limited telecommunications coverage in rural Liberia.

Massaquoi noted that many remote communities remain underserved because operators view them as commercially unattractive markets.

Under the new framework, investors willing to deploy services in rural and hard-to-reach areas would receive incentives from the regulator.

"We want everybody, regardless of where they live, to have access to quality telecommunications services," Massaquoi said. "The reforms will provide special incentives for investors who choose to operate in commercially non-viable areas."

Infrastructure Regulations to Promote Competition

The LTA is also developing a dedicated infrastructure regulation that would govern tower ownership, network sharing, and co-location arrangements among operators.

Massaquoi said the absence of clear rules has resulted in duplication of infrastructure, with competing companies often constructing separate towers in the same communities.

The new policy would encourage infrastructure sharing while establishing safeguards to ensure that operators hosting competitors on their networks do not disrupt services.

"In some countries, telecommunications companies provide services while independent companies own the infrastructure," Massaquoi explained. "We are looking at creating a framework that allows investment in telecommunications infrastructure as a standalone business."

Satellite Regulations in Preparation

With the entry of Starlink and the anticipated arrival of other satellite internet providers, the LTA is drafting Liberia's first comprehensive satellite communications regulations.

Massaquoi said the Authority is taking a proactive approach rather than waiting for additional satellite operators to enter the market before establishing oversight mechanisms.

"Starlink is here today, but more satellite operators will come tomorrow," he said. "We want to ensure that the regulatory environment is already in place."

Consumer Protection Measures Yield Results

Massaquoi highlighted the introduction of consumer protection regulations as one of the Authority's major achievements.

He pointed to a recent LTA decision to fine Orange Liberia four million Liberian dollars over what the regulator determined was a breach of customer privacy involving the wrongful reassignment of a subscriber's SIM card.

According to Massaquoi, such enforcement actions are possible because the Authority now has a formal consumer protection framework.

"Consumers are no longer protected at the will and pleasure of service providers," he said. "There is now an official regulation that establishes standards and accountability."

LTA Moves to Bring Country Domain Under National Control

Another major initiative involves relocating Liberia's country internet domain infrastructure from private management abroad to local control.

Massaquoi disclosed that the LTA is in the final stages of transferring management of the country's top-level internet domain to Liberia.

He described the move as critical to national digital sovereignty and cybersecurity.

"For decades, our top-level domain has been hosted by private individuals outside the country," he said. "We are about 80 percent complete with bringing that infrastructure under local management."

New System to Combat Phone Theft and Counterfeit Devices

The LTA is also consulting stakeholders on the implementation of an International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) regulation designed to combat phone theft, counterfeit devices, and customs evasion.

The system would enable authorities and network operators to identify unauthorized or fake devices and block stolen phones from operating on Liberian networks.

Under the proposed framework, consumers who report stolen devices would be able to have them permanently disabled through their unique IMEI numbers.

Massaquoi said the measure would reduce incentives for phone theft while improving network quality and consumer security.

"Once a stolen phone is blocked, it cannot be used anywhere in Liberia," he said. "It will also help us identify counterfeit devices and phones that enter the country outside legal import channels."

Starlink School Connectivity Project Near Completion

Beyond regulation, the LTA is overseeing the installation of high-speed Starlink internet services in public schools across Liberia.

Massaquoi said the project covers 156 schools nationwide and has already reached approximately 90 institutions.

He expressed confidence that the installation process would be completed within two weeks, ahead of the original 45-day implementation schedule.

According to him, Starlink supplied the internet equipment, valued at approximately US$156,000, while the LTA is financing distribution and installation at a cost of roughly US$135,000.

Star Cell License Revoked

In one of the Authority's most consequential recent decisions, Massaquoi announced that the LTA has revoked the operating license of Star Cell.

The company received a telecommunications license in March 2020 but has failed to commence operations.

Massaquoi said repeated efforts by the regulator to engage the company yielded no results.

"After six years, Starcell has not become operational," he said. "They have refused to attend meetings and failed to meet the terms and conditions of their license. We were left with no option but to revoke the license."

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He warned that operators cannot continue holding valuable spectrum resources indefinitely without providing services to the public.

Media Institutions Warned Over Frequency Violations

The Authority has also turned its attention to non-compliant radio stations.

Massaquoi disclosed that the LTA has issued warnings to several FM stations operating outside regulatory requirements.

According to him, some broadcasters are using frequencies that were never assigned to them, while others hold licenses but have failed to meet annual payment obligations.

The LTA is allowing affected institutions to regularize their status before enforcement measures are taken.

"We are not targeting the media," Massaquoi said. "But everybody must operate within the confines of the law. Frequencies are national resources and must be properly managed."

Looking Ahead

Massaquoi acknowledged that one of the Authority's biggest challenges remains the lack of modern spectrum monitoring equipment needed to effectively enforce regulations.

He revealed that the LTA plans to invest nearly US$3 million next year to replace aging monitoring systems.

"We can have good laws and the will to enforce them, but we also need the instruments to do so," he said.

As Liberia's telecommunications sector continues to evolve with the arrival of new technologies and service providers, the LTA's ambitious reform agenda signals a renewed effort to modernize regulation, expand digital access, and strengthen consumer protections across the country.