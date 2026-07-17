Liberia: Senate Puts CSA Director General Josiah Joekai in Hot Water, Recommends Dismissal for Alleged Code of Conduct Violations

Monrovia — The Liberian Senate has endorsed a report from its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Claims and Petitions recommending that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai consider dismissing Civil Service Agency (CSA) Director General Josiah Joekai for allegedly violating the National Code of Conduct for Public Officials and Employees.

The decision was taken Thursday, July 16, after the committee submitted the findings of its investigation into a complaint filed by Gbarpolu County Senator Amara Konneh. The Senate Plenary, the chamber's highest decision-making body, voted to adopt the committee's report and recommendations.

Senator Konneh had accused Joekai of violating the Code of Conduct by participating in a political event organized by the National Independent Movement for Boakai (NIMBO), a political organization established to support President Boakai's reelection bid.

According to the committee's report, Joekai appeared before lawmakers on July 1 and was given an opportunity to respond to the allegations before being questioned by members of the committee.

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The committee found that the event, organized by Montserrado County District 5 Representative Thomas P. Fallah under the banner of NIMBO, was clearly political in nature. It cited public announcements, promotional materials, speeches, banners and branding displayed at the venue as evidence that the gathering was intended to mobilize support for President Boakai's reelection.

The report further noted that Joekai attended the event wearing a NIMBO T-shirt bearing the organization's political insignia, thereby publicly associating himself with the movement.

"Mr. Joekai admitted his attendance but denied violating the National Code of Conduct," the report stated. "He maintained that his presence was solely for the purpose of accompanying President Boakai, his boss, who attended the occasion as Guest of Honor, and that he neither delivered political remarks nor actively participated."

Committee Findings

After reviewing evidence and testimony, the committee concluded that the NIMBO gathering was "unmistakably political in nature," noting that the organization's stated purpose is to mobilize support for President Boakai's reelection.

"The speeches, slogans, banners, attire, and overall character of the gathering leave no doubt that the event was a political gathering," the report said.

Lawmakers determined that Joekai knowingly attended the event while serving as CSA Director General, a position subject to the restrictions outlined in the National Code of Conduct.

The committee argued that by wearing NIMBO's official attire, Joekai publicly aligned himself with the organization and projected support for its political objectives.

"Such conduct cannot reasonably be characterized as politically neutral," the report stated.

The committee emphasized that political participation under the Code of Conduct extends beyond delivering campaign speeches or soliciting votes. It argued that visible attendance at a political event while displaying the symbols or regalia of a political organization constitutes participation because it conveys endorsement and lends the prestige of public office to partisan political activities.

Lawmakers also rejected Joekai's defense that he was merely accompanying the President.

"If his attendance was solely in his official capacity, there was no legitimate reason to wear the political organization's T-shirt or otherwise identify himself with the political movement," the report noted, adding that his actions exceeded the bounds of official protocol.

The committee further found no constitutional or statutory exemption allowing appointed public officials to participate in partisan political activities simply because the President is present or serving as guest of honor.

Given Joekai's role as head of the Civil Service Agency, the report stressed that his conduct carries heightened significance because he is responsible for promoting professionalism, neutrality and merit-based governance throughout the civil service.

The committee warned that his actions could undermine public confidence in the impartiality of the civil service and create the perception that career public servants are expected to align themselves with political organizations.

As a result, lawmakers concluded that the evidence established, on a balance of probabilities, that Joekai violated Part V, Section 5.1 of the National Code of Conduct.

That provision prohibits presidential appointees from engaging in political activities while in office, using government resources to support partisan activities, or serving on campaign teams of political parties or independent candidates.

Recommendations and Next Steps

The committee concluded that the complaint against Joekai was substantiated and recommended that the Senate formally advise President Boakai to impose appropriate administrative sanctions.

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Those sanctions, according to the report, could include a formal written reprimand, suspension without pay for a period deemed appropriate by the President, or removal from office if the President determines that the violation amounts to serious misconduct incompatible with continued service.

Grand Kru County Senator Albert Chie subsequently moved that the Senate adopt all recommendations contained in the report, and the motion was endorsed by Plenary.

However, the matter is not yet finalized.

Margibi County Senator Nathaniel McGill has filed a motion for reconsideration, effectively placing the Senate's recommendation on hold. As a result, the report and its recommendations will not be forwarded to President Boakai until the Senate takes legislative action on McGill's motion.

The reconsideration motion sets the stage for further debate within the Senate over whether the findings against Joekai should stand and whether the recommendation for sanctions should proceed to the President for possible action.