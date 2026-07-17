Liberia: NBC Recommends Renegotiation of Mopp, CRC Concession Agreements After Year-Long Compliance Review

Monrovia — More than a year after launching an extensive compliance assessment of the Maryland Oil Palm Plantation (MOPP) and Cavalla Rubber Corporation (CRC), the National Bureau of Concessions (NBC) has recommended that both concession agreements be renegotiated, describing the existing contracts as outdated and no longer reflective of Liberia's current economic realities.

The recommendation is contained in comprehensive compliance assessment reports formally presented by NBC Director General Hassan Kiazolu to the Maryland County Legislative Caucus on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, before the reports were later submitted to House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon for legislative consideration.

The reports conclude a lengthy review process that began on June 11, 2025, when the NBC deployed a high-level technical team to Maryland County to evaluate the operations of MOPP and CRC.

The assessment combined field inspections, historical data analysis covering the period from the signing of the concession agreements in 2011 through 2025, technical audits of legal, environmental and financial obligations, and consultations with concession-hosting communities, landowners, youth groups and other stakeholders in areas including Gedetabo and New Sodoken.

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Presenting the findings, Director General Kiazolu said the reports contain the Bureau's assessment of both concessionaires, their responses to the findings, and recommendations intended to improve concession governance and maximize benefits for affected communities.

"The concession agreements need to be renegotiated because they are antiquated. They must be brought in line with today's realities and Liberia's macroeconomic trajectory," Kiazolu said.

He said the Bureau is also recommending the establishment of Community Development Funds to ensure that concession-related social development contributions are managed transparently and invested directly in projects benefiting concession-hosting communities.

"We successfully implemented this approach with MOPP-EPO in Grand Bassa County, and we intend to apply the same model here. These are resources that must be safeguarded and invested in life-changing development projects for affected communities," he said.

Receiving the reports on behalf of the Maryland County Legislative Caucus, Maryland County Electoral District 3 Representative Austin B. Taylor described the completion of the reports as a long-overdue achievement, noting that concession-hosting communities had waited patiently for the technical review to be concluded.

Taylor expressed support for the Bureau's recommendations, particularly the proposed establishment of Community Development Funds, which he said would enable affected communities to benefit more directly and transparently from concession operations.

"On behalf of my colleagues here at the House of Representatives, I want to express our profound heartfelt appreciation to you for the fact that you thought of completing this technical report. It is our hope that we have a complete review of this concession agreement," Taylor said.

Also speaking, Maryland County Electoral District #2 Representative Anthony F. Williams praised the Bureau for completing a process that had remained outstanding for years.

Williams described the presentation as "a dream partially fulfilled," noting that the concession agreements signed in 2011 required reviews every five years but had never undergone the mandatory review.

He said the reports would serve as critical working documents during the anticipated renegotiation of both concession agreements.

Representative Williams also welcomed the recommendation to establish Community Development Funds, saying the mechanism would ensure concession contributions are utilized for sustainable development projects within affected communities instead of being absorbed into general government accounts.

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"We now have a report that will serve as a working tool as we move toward the review of these concession agreements. This is an important step for the people of Maryland County," Williams said.

Following the presentation to the Maryland Legislative Caucus, the reports were formally submitted to House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, who commended the National Bureau of Concessions for completing the compliance reviews.

Speaker Koon said the reports will be forwarded to the House Committee on Investment for detailed examination and appropriate legislative action, reaffirming the Legislature's commitment to ensuring that concession companies comply with their obligations relating to community development, environmental protection, employment and corporate social responsibility.