Ghana: Church Must Speak Against Corruption - Veep

The Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has called on churches to remain active partners in national development by promoting integrity, social responsibility and peaceful coexistence.

She urged faith-based organisations to continue supporting key sectors such as education, healthcare and youth development, while speaking out boldly against corruption, injustice and abuse, regardless of which political party is in power.

The Vice President made the call when she delivered the 90th Anniversary Lecture of Accra Ridge Church in Accra yesterday on the theme, "Repositioning the Church for National Transformation: Faith, Education and Holistic Renewal in Ghana."*

She said the Church had played a significant role in Ghana's development long before many public institutions were established, noting that faith-based organisations had built schools, hospitals and community support systems that contributed to national progress.

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According to her, although that legacy remained relevant, changing societal needs required the Church to continually reassess how best it could make an impact.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang said the Church's strength lay in its ability to work alongside public institutions, particularly in communities where access to services was limited.

She, therefore, encouraged churches to support quality education that promotes integrity, improve healthcare delivery in underserved areas, strengthen prison and rehabilitation programmes, and invest more in the welfare of young people.

She also urged churches to remain active in communities where government institutions lacked the capacity to meet the needs of the people.

The Vice President stressed that the Church must continue to serve as the conscience of society, adding that its voice should be guided by truth, fairness and compassion, rather than political considerations.

"The Church should speak consistently against corruption, injustice, abuse, environmental destruction and the erosion of public trust, regardless of which political party is in power," she said.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang noted that national transformation could only be achieved through peaceful coexistence among Christians, Muslims, traditional believers and people of all faiths and backgrounds.

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She said Ghana's peace and stability had endured over the years because leaders had chosen cooperation over division and placed national interest above personal or political differences.

The Vice President further urged the Church to respond to emerging challenges such as youth unemployment, mental health issues, environmental degradation, declining ethical standards and weakening social responsibility.