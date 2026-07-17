Ghana: Churches Must Lead Humanitarian Efforts - Rev Dagadu

A senior minister of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG), Rev. Vincent Dagadu, has called on faith-based organisations to place greater emphasis on humanitarian support for the destitute in society.

Rev. Dagadu, who is the Parish Pastor of Trinity Parish, Madina in Accra, said it was both a religious and civic duty for churches and other stakeholders to provide relief and hope to vulnerable people.

He emphasised that "as a church and stakeholders serving the people, it is our collective, religious and civic responsibility to provide humanitarian relief and hope to the destitute and victims of unimaginable disasters of life-threatening magnitude such as floods and fire outbreaks".

The former Synod Moderator of the EPCG Upper Northern Presbytery made the call in Accra at the launch of the E.P. Church National Presbyters Union Endowment Fund.

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The launch formed the highlight of a thanksgiving service that climaxed a three-day national delegates' conference of the Presbyters Union on Sunday.

Rev. Dagadu commended the union for the initiative, noting that the endowment fund would go a long way to ease the plight of deprived church members, other underprivileged persons and victims of unexpected disasters.

He also praised President John Dramani Mahama for declaring the first Saturday of every month as National Sanitation Day, describing the move as a step towards improving hygiene and promoting proper waste management in urban communities.

The National President of the E.P. Church Presbyters Union, Presbyter Dr Anthony Atsu, explained that the fund was designed to provide timely relief to victims of fire outbreaks, floods and other disasters.

He added that the fund would also support brilliant but needy children of presbyters, as well as other deprived persons who were unable to meet their educational needs.

Dr Atsu said the fund would be financed through mandatory contributions from union members, donations from philanthropists, corporate institutions and international development partners, as well as returns on investments.

He appealed to members of the union and the wider EPCG community to support the initiative to ensure its sustainability and the achievement of its objectives.