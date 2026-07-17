Nigeria: Police Rescue Eight Kidnap Victims, Arrest Seven Suspects in Nationwide Operations

The Nigeria Police Force has recorded a series of operational successes across several states, rescuing eight kidnap victims, arresting seven criminal suspects and recovering stolen property in coordinated operations carried out within the last 24 hours.

In Imo State, police operatives foiled a kidnapping attempt, rescued seven abducted victims unharmed and recovered two vehicles belonging to the victims. According to the police, the suspected kidnappers fled into nearby bushes after exchanging gunfire with security operatives.

Similarly, a joint security team in Ondo State thwarted another kidnapping attempt and rescued the intended victim unhurt. Security personnel also recovered spent AK-47 ammunition from the scene.

In Bayelsa State, detectives arrested a suspect in connection with the alleged theft of government property valued at about ₦500 million. Police said efforts were ongoing to recover the remaining stolen items and apprehend other suspected members of the syndicate.

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In Katsina State, security operatives disrupted a cattle rustling operation, forcing suspected bandits to flee. One motorcycle was recovered during the operation. Police also arrested a suspect accused of supplying illicit drugs to bandits and recovered 500 tablets of suspected illicit substances.

In Gombe State, officers arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide investigation and recovered a Beretta pistol believed to have been abandoned by suspected criminals.

The Ekiti State Police Command arrested three suspects over the alleged theft of fertiliser and recovered eight bags of the stolen products. Police said efforts were ongoing to recover the remaining items.

In Kano State, a joint operation involving the Police and the Joint Task Force foiled a cattle rustling attempt and recovered the stolen cattle, although the suspects escaped.

Police also arrested a suspect in Sokoto State alleged to be an informant and financier for bandits. Three SIM cards and two mobile phones were recovered during the operation.

In Akwa Ibom State, operatives conducting stop-and-search operations arrested a suspect allegedly found in possession of a concealed double-barrel firearm.

The Force said several investigations and rescue operations are still ongoing across the country.

In Bauchi State, police launched a manhunt following the abduction of a young woman, with investigators using digital tracking as part of efforts to locate the victim.

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In Niger State, police are pursuing suspected kidnappers and cattle rustlers following separate incidents, while rescue operations are continuing.

Similar rescue and manhunt operations are underway in Kwara, Kebbi and Nasarawa states following reported kidnapping incidents.

Meanwhile, in Ogun State, police have commenced intelligence-led investigations to track suspects linked to multiple residential armed robbery incidents.

The Nigeria Police Force said the nationwide operations reflect its continued efforts to combat kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other violent crimes while enhancing public safety across the country.