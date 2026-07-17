Nigeria: Jonathan Hails Sierra Leone's Decision On Former President

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has commended the decision of the Sierra Leone government to discontinue the criminal proceedings against its former President, Dr Ernest Koroma.

Jonathan is the Chairman, Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) and Chair, West African Elders Forum (WAEF).

The former President, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, also welcomed the decision to allow Koroma to return to his country.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This important decision is a remarkable demonstration of statesmanship, magnanimity and commitment to national reconciliation.

"It reflects the resolve of the Government and people of Sierra Leone to place the country's long-term peace, unity and stability above any other consideration.

"This outcome is a victory for dialogue over confrontation, reconciliation over division, and diplomacy over discord," Jonathan said.

He said that it also served as a reminder that sustainable peace is best achieved through engagement, mutual respect and the pursuit of common ggrounds in the national interest.

Jonathan commended President Julius Bio, the Government of Sierra Leone, and all stakeholders whose wisdom, patience and commitment made the outcome possible.

He also commended the leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), leaders, diplomats, mediators and eminent personalities who facilitated the dialogue and build cconsensus for a peaceful resolution.

Jonathan noted that the successful conclusion of the process reinforced confidence in the capacity of West African institutions and leaders to resolve the region's challenges through African-led solutions.

"It demonstrates that, working together in good faith, our sub-region possesses the wisdom, experience and institutional mechanisms necessary to prevent conflict, promote reconciliation and preserve democratic stability.

"As Chair of the West African Elders Forum, I remain convinced that peace, justice, inclusiveness and dialogue are indispensable pillars for sustainable development and democratic consolidation across our region," he said.

Jonathan also appreciated President Bola Tinubu for the hospitality extended to Koroma throughout his stay in Nigeria.

He alao acknowledged the support provided by the National Security Adviser of Nigeria, Malam Nuhu Ribadu to Koroma.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Sierra Leone By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Jonathan added that Ribadu's commitment to ensuring Koroma's welfare and comfort during his period reflected Nigeria's longstanding dedication to regional peace, solidarity and responsible leadership.

He encouraged all political leaders, institutions and citizens in Sierra Leone to seize the opportunity to deepen national reconciliation and continue working together towards a more peaceful, united and prosperous nation.

"I congratulate all those whose efforts contributed to this commendable outcome and wish the people of Sierra Leone enduring peace, stability and continued progress," Jonathan said.

The Sierra Leonean government had discontinued treason charges against Koroma over his alleged involvement in the failed 2023 coup attempt, clearing the way for his return to the country.

The Office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice announced on Tuesday that it had filed a notice to discontinue the criminal proceedings against Koroma.

Koroma, who served as president from 2007 to 2018, was charged in January 2024 with treason and other offences linked to the alleged coup attempt.

He travelled to Nigeria later that month after receiving court approval to seek medical treatment for up to three months.

(NAN)