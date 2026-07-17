Nigeria: NDLEA Declares Drug Kingpin, Three Associates Wanted Over Meth Lab, Freezes N9.8bn Accounts

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared a suspected drug kingpin, Nnamuka Kelvin Uchenna, also known as Odogwu, and three of his associates wanted over alleged involvement in the establishment of a clandestine methamphetamine laboratory, production of illicit drugs and money laundering.

The three other suspects declared wanted are Emmanuella Chinonso Iroka; Nnamuka Ifeanyi Kingsley; and Ekechi Franklin Chijioke, also known as Ekene Okwunaga.

The declaration followed an order by Justice Iniekenimi Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Owerri, Imo State, after an application by the NDLEA in suit number FHC/OW/CS/22/2026 filed on July 3, 2026.

The agency said the action followed the discovery of a clandestine methamphetamine-producing laboratory at Isiozi, Umuaka, Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, on February 25, 2026.

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According to the NDLEA, its operatives recovered 18.4 kilogrammes of methamphetamine and other items during the operation, while subsequent investigations linked the suspects to the laboratory.

The agency said the suspects had since gone into hiding.

Through forensic investigations, the NDLEA said it traced bank accounts linked to the suspects and secured an order to freeze funds totaling ₦9.84 billion.

The agency also obtained interim forfeiture orders covering several assets allegedly linked to members of the syndicate, including a filling station, multi-storey residential buildings and four sport utility vehicles.

Reacting to the development, NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), said the operation demonstrated the agency's determination to dismantle drug trafficking networks and disrupt their financial operations.

Marwa said the discovery of the methamphetamine laboratory and the recovery actions sent a strong warning to those involved in the illicit drug trade.

He assured Nigerians that the agency would continue to deploy financial intelligence and forensic tools to trace, freeze and forfeit assets acquired through drug trafficking.

The NDLEA chairman also appealed to members of the public with credible information on the whereabouts of the wanted suspects to report to the nearest NDLEA office or use the agency's confidential reporting channels.

He reiterated the agency's commitment to tackling drug trafficking and reducing its social and economic impact on communities.