Nigeria: Full List of Places Named After Tinubu Since He Became President

The Federal Government has renamed the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway after President Bola Tinubu, making it the latest public infrastructure to bear his name since he assumed office in May 2023.

Minister of Works Dave Umahi announced the decision on Thursday, saying the 750-kilometre highway was named after the president because the project was conceived during Tinubu's tenure as governor of Lagos State nearly three decades ago.

The announcement adds to a growing list of roads, buildings, schools and public facilities named after the president over the past two years.

Below are some of the major public facilities named after Tinubu since he became president.

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President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Coastal Highway

On July 16, 2026, the federal government renamed the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway after Tinubu. Works minister Dave Umahi said the decision was in recognition of the president's vision, noting that the coastal road was conceived by Tinubu during his time as Lagos governor about 27 years ago.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, Minna

In March 2024, Niger State Governor Umar Bago renamed the Abubakar Imam International Airport in Minna after Tinubu, citing the president's support for the state. The airport had itself been named after renowned writer Abubakar Imam less than a year earlier.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way, Abuja

In May 2024, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike renamed the Abuja Southern Parkway as Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way after completing the major road linking the Christian Centre to Ring Road One.

Bola Tinubu Building, National Assembly

Also in May 2024, the National Assembly renamed its newly completed library after Tinubu. The facility, begun under the Ninth Assembly, was completed by the Tenth Assembly and inaugurated by the president.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu Technology Innovation Complex (BATTIC)

In December 2024, the Nigeria Immigration Service named its command and control centre the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Technology Innovation Complex (BATTIC), describing it as a key facility for strengthening border management, migration control and national security.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu Polytechnic, Gwarinpa

In January 2025, the federal government approved the establishment of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Polytechnic in Gwarinpa, Abuja, to provide technological, vocational and entrepreneurial education.

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Bola Ahmed Tinubu Barracks, Asokoro

Later that month, the Nigerian Army named its newly built barracks in Asokoro after Tinubu. The military said the gesture was to "give honour to whom honour is due." The facility includes residential accommodation, worship centres, sports facilities and other support infrastructure.

Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja

In June 2025, Wike renamed the renovated Abuja International Conference Centre as the Tinubu International Conference Centre.

The facility, one of Nigeria's leading venues for government events and international conferences, also had its halls named after other top government officials.