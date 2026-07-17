Nigeria: EFCC Has Become a Symbol of Joblessness, Misplaced Priorities - Sowore

Former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has criticised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), accusing the anti-graft agency of focusing on the wrong priorities.

Sowore made the remarks in a post on his X account while reacting to the EFCC's invitation of activists Peter Akah and Precious Oruche, popularly known as Mama Pee, over allegations of Naira abuse.

The EFCC had invited the duo to provide explanations regarding the alleged abuse of the Nigerian currency.

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Reacting to the development, Sowore described the commission as an institution that had lost focus, arguing that it was targeting easier cases instead of tackling major financial crimes.

"The EFCC has become a symbol of joblessness and misplaced priorities," he wrote.

"The real economic and financial criminals appear to be beyond its reach, while the agency increasingly devotes its energy to pursuing easier targets."

He maintained that the anti-corruption agency should concentrate on investigating and prosecuting grand corruption, public asset theft, money laundering, procurement fraud and the looting of public resources.

"An institution created to combat corruption should focus relentlessly on grand corruption, public asset theft, money laundering, procurement fraud, and the looting of public resources, not distractions that undermine public confidence in its mission. EFCC is finished," Sowore said.