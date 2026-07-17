Liberia: 'A Slight 'Yes' to the World Is a Big 'No' to God' - Promise M. Fernandez Speaks Out Against Secular Music in Churches

Monrovia — Promise M. Fernandez, Chief Executive Officer of Rainbow Global, has weighed in on the growing debate surrounding the use of secular or worldly music in Christian worship, arguing that songs from worldly musicians have no place on the altar of God, regardless of their lyrical content.

In a strongly worded statement, Fernandez described what he calls the "Unequal Yoking Syndrome" within Christianity, where believers seek to identify with God's kingdom while maintaining ties to worldly influences.

"One of the problems we face in Christianity is the 'Unequal Yoking Syndrome.' We want to identify with God's kingdom while finding reasons to justify our association with the world," he stated.

According to Fernandez, the Christian faith requires believers to make a clear choice between light and darkness, emphasizing that there can be no middle ground.

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"You are either light or darkness. You are either the salt of the earth or you lose your taste. Scripture has made this clear repeatedly," he said.

Fernandez stressed that worship is not only about the message contained in a song but also about the spiritual source from which it originates.

"A song from a worldly musician should have no place on the altar of God, regardless of the lyrics. In the kingdom of God, we are not concerned merely about the product--we are concerned about the source of the product. We are not focused only on spiritual gifts but on spiritual fruits. We are not impressed by anointing alone but by what is fueling that anointing," he asserted.

He further argued that attempts to defend the use of secular music in churches are contributing to the spiritual challenges facing the Christian community.

"What is wrong remains wrong, no matter how it is twisted. If you continue to defend it, then you become part of the very problem the Church keeps trying to solve year after year," Fernandez said.

Addressing Christians who support the practice, Fernandez suggested that many are influenced by habits formed before their conversion.

"Many people in this situation are still haunted by their former lifestyle. They once listened to and danced to secular music, and after coming to Christ, they seek ways to justify it and make it appear acceptable. But it is not normal, and we refuse to settle for it," he said.

Calling believers to pursue holiness and spiritual discernment, Fernandez concluded with a passionate appeal for Christians to allow the Holy Spirit to shape their convictions.

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"A slight 'Yes' to the world is a big 'No' to God. Allow the Holy Spirit to convict and consecrate you, and your eyes will see Him more clearly."

Fernandez ended his remarks with one of his strongest assertions on the issue:

"A worldly musician cannot sing a godly song."

His comments have added to the ongoing discussion among Christians over the role of secular music in worship, with many believers continuing to debate where the line should be drawn between cultural relevance and biblical holiness.