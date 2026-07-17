Liberia: Rep. Koinah Completes Clinic in Baila, Says Rural Liberians Deserve Quality Healthcare Close to Home

Baila — Residents of Baila Town in Fopolu Clan, Kpaai District, Bong County are celebrating a major milestone following the completion of a modern health clinic constructed through the initiative of District One Representative Prince K. Koinah, a project expected to transform healthcare delivery for thousands of residents living along the Bong-Nimba border.

The newly completed facility, which awaits its official commissioning, represents one of the most significant healthcare investments undertaken in the district in recent years. Built to provide quality medical services to residents who have long struggled to access healthcare, the clinic is expected to serve not only Baila but dozens of neighboring towns and villages scattered throughout Fopolu Clan and surrounding communities.

For decades, residents of Baila have been forced to travel long distances over difficult roads to seek treatment for common illnesses, maternal healthcare, childhood diseases, and medical emergencies. During the rainy season, many communities become virtually inaccessible, leaving expectant mothers, children, and elderly citizens particularly vulnerable.

Local residents believe the completion of the clinic will dramatically reduce those hardships by bringing essential healthcare services closer to the people.

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Project Coordinator Peter Sapolucia confirmed that all construction works have been successfully completed, adding that the facility has been fully electrified and is now awaiting its formal dedication.

According to him, the clinic consists of six patient wards, a modern laboratory, a pharmacy, five bathrooms, administrative offices, consultation rooms, and other support facilities designed to provide quality healthcare services around the clock.

Upon its official dedication, the clinic will be handed over to the Bong County Health Team, which is expected to manage the facility and deploy qualified medical personnel to ensure uninterrupted 24-hour healthcare services.

Speaking about the completion of the project, Representative Prince K. Koinah said the decision to construct the clinic was inspired by the daily struggles of ordinary citizens who have endured years without access to nearby healthcare. He explained that no family should be forced to

lose a loved one simply because the nearest medical facility is located several hours away.

He said: "When I visited communities throughout Fopolu Clan, I listened to heartbreaking stories from mothers, elderly citizens, and community leaders about the difficulties they faced whenever someone became seriously ill. Many families had to travel long distances under extremely difficult conditions before reaching medical assistance. Those experiences convinced me that improving healthcare had to become one of my highest priorities because every Liberian deserves access to timely and quality medical care regardless of where they live."

Representative Koinah said the project reflects his commitment to investing in initiatives that directly improve the quality of life of the people rather than focusing only on short-term political activities.

According to him, healthcare remains one of the most important investments any leader can make because healthy citizens are better able to contribute to national development.

Rep. Koinah added: "Development is meaningful only when it touches the everyday lives of our people. A clinic is more than just a building made of concrete and steel; it is a place where lives will be saved, children will receive treatment, mothers will deliver safely, and families will find hope during difficult moments. That is the kind of development I promised to pursue when the people elected me to represent them."

The lawmaker further emphasized that improving healthcare infrastructure will also contribute to the district's economic growth by reducing the financial burden families often incur when traveling long distances for treatment. He noted that easier access to healthcare would encourage residents to remain productive while also attracting qualified healthcare professionals to serve rural communities.

He said: "I strongly believe this facility will have an impact that goes far beyond healthcare alone. When people have access to medical services near their homes, they spend less on transportation, children miss fewer days of school, farmers spend more time on their farms instead of traveling for treatment, and families enjoy greater peace of mind. Strong healthcare systems contribute directly to stronger communities and stronger local economies."

Representative Koinah also disclosed that he intends to continue working with national government institutions, development partners, and local communities to improve other sectors including education, roads, agriculture, and youth empowerment throughout District One. He stressed that sustainable development requires continued collaboration and careful planning.

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He said: "My responsibility to the people does not end with this clinic. This project is one step in a broader vision of ensuring that every community in District One enjoys better opportunities, whether through improved schools, better roads, expanded agricultural support, or stronger healthcare services. I remain committed to working with our citizens because lasting development can only be achieved when leaders and communities work together toward common goals."

Residents of Baila and neighboring communities have welcomed the completion of the clinic, expressing optimism that its opening will dramatically improve access to healthcare services that have remained out of reach for many families over the years. Community leaders believe the facility will reduce preventable deaths, improve maternal healthcare, strengthen disease prevention efforts, and enhance the overall well-being of thousands of residents.

Health officials are expected to announce a date for the formal dedication of the clinic in the coming weeks, after which the facility will officially begin serving the people of Baila, Fopolu Clan, and surrounding communities under the supervision of the Bong County Health Team.