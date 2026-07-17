Liberia: 'Dr. Urey Is an Asset to the Nation' - President Boakai Praises EPA Boss At Dedication of New Headquarters and Modern Laboratory

Monrovia — President Joseph Boakai, has hailed the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, describing him as "an asset to Liberia" and "a gift to the nation" during the official dedication of the Agency's new permanent headquarters in Mamba Point, Monrovia.

The dedication ceremony, held Thursday, also featured the commissioning of a state-of-the-art Elemental Analyzer, a sophisticated scientific instrument expected to significantly strengthen Liberia's environmental research, testing, and monitoring capabilities while reducing dependence on foreign laboratories.

President Boakai described the completion of the EPA's permanent headquarters as a historic milestone for Liberia's environmental sector, saying the project demonstrates responsible leadership, sound financial management, and prudent stewardship of public resources.

He praised Dr. Yarkpawolo and the EPA management team for transforming the Agency from operating in rented buildings for more than a decade into an institution with a modern and permanent home that will serve Liberia for generations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"For this achievement, we appreciate Dr. Urey Yarkpawolo and the EPA Team. Institutions such as the EPA must be hosted in permanent facilities," President Boakai declared.

The President disclosed that the Government acquired the 1.8-acre property for approximately US$800,000, inclusive of taxes and related fees, noting that the purchase price was significantly below the property's assessed market value.

According to him, the acquisition brings an end to years of paying rent and transforms government expenditure into a valuable national asset. "The purchase ends the continuous payment of rent and converts public expenditure into a permanent asset," the President stated.

President Boakai further stressed that the EPA's transformation should serve as a model for other government institutions, emphasizing that public officials must focus on leaving behind enduring national assets rather than temporary achievements. He said Liberia's development agenda depends on leaders who prioritize accountability, prudent financial management, and long-term investments that directly benefit citizens.

According to the President, the successful acquisition of the EPA headquarters demonstrates that disciplined leadership, strategic planning, and responsible stewardship of public resources can produce tangible results without unnecessary waste or excessive government spending.

The Liberian leader also used the occasion to pay glowing tribute to Dr. Yarkpawolo's leadership, describing him as one of the country's most valuable public servants.

He said: "Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo is not only a capable public servant but an asset to Liberia. His commitment to institutional development, financial discipline, and environmental stewardship demonstrates the kind of leadership our country needs. When leaders think beyond their tenure and focus on building institutions that will serve generations yet unborn, the nation becomes stronger. I encourage other public institutions to emulate this example because our responsibility is to leave behind lasting value for the Liberian people," President Boakai said.

The President further noted that the new headquarters will significantly improve environmental governance by providing modern office facilities, conference rooms, laboratories, and other infrastructure needed to support the EPA's expanding mandate.

One of the major highlights of the ceremony was the commissioning of the EPA's Elemental Analyzer, valued at approximately €100,000 and donated by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

President Boakai said the equipment will substantially improve Liberia's ability to analyze soil, water, plants, sediments, and other environmental samples domestically, reducing the country's reliance on foreign laboratories.

He added that the analyzer will benefit researchers, universities, farmers, health professionals, and environmental regulators while

strengthening scientific research and evidence-based policymaking across Liberia.

The President also expressed appreciation to the IAEA and other international partners for their continued support to Liberia's environmental sector and reaffirmed his administration's commitment to environmental protection under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

Earlier, EPA Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo reflected on the Agency's remarkable transformation, revealing that for more than sixteen years the EPA operated from two rented facilities at an annual cost of nearly US$72,000 without owning a permanent headquarters.

He explained that maintaining the rental arrangement would have cost the Government more than US$1 million over the next decade without creating any lasting public asset.

"The acquisition of this property converts a recurring expense into a permanent public asset while providing the EPA with a modern institutional home capable of serving Liberia for generations," Dr. Yarkpawolo said.

He credited EPA staff and management for making significant sacrifices through cost-saving measures and prudent financial management that ultimately made the acquisition possible.

Dr. Yarkpawolo disclosed that the headquarters comprises approximately 80 offices, three conference rooms, four reception areas, a Geographic Information Systems (GIS) laboratory, a library, warehouse facilities, staff workspaces, parking areas, and a generator house.

He also highlighted that the building is powered by a 60-kilowatt solar energy system equipped with batteries and inverters, reflecting the Agency's commitment to renewable energy and climate resilience.

The EPA Executive Director also underscored the importance of strengthening scientific capacity across Liberia, noting that environmental protection can only be effective when supported by credible research, modern technology, and skilled professionals. He said the EPA remains committed to expanding partnerships with

universities, technical institutions, development partners, and local communities to ensure that environmental policies are guided by reliable data. According to him, the Agency's long-term vision extends beyond regulation to building a culture of environmental awareness, innovation, and evidence-based decision-making that will contribute to sustainable national development.

"This headquarters is not simply a building; it is a symbol of what can be achieved when dedication, transparency, and teamwork are placed above personal interests. We want every Liberian to understand that environmental protection is inseparable from economic development, public health, agriculture, mining, and climate resilience. The investments we are making today will improve the quality of environmental governance and create opportunities for future generations to benefit from stronger scientific institutions," Dr. Yarkpawolo stated.

Dr. Yarkpawolo announced that the EPA has acquired three acres of land in Bong County for the construction of a regional environmental laboratory. He further disclosed that discussions are underway to secure land in Grand Cape Mount, Grand Bassa, Sinoe, and Maryland Counties for the establishment of Environmental Learning Centers aimed at expanding environmental education and scientific research throughout Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also highlighted several ongoing EPA initiatives, including the establishment of the National Climate Change Laboratory with support from the Government of Canada, solar energy projects at government institutions, and the Agency's partnership with the Monrovia City Corporation to operate a US$100,000 organic waste composting facility in Fiamah.

The EPA Executive Director further revealed that the Agency intends to deepen public engagement through nationwide environmental education campaigns, youth empowerment initiatives, and stronger collaboration with county administrations. He explained that environmental sustainability cannot be achieved through government action alone but requires the active participation of communities, schools, civil society organizations, and the private sector.

He added that the EPA will continue investing in innovative technologies and decentralized environmental services to ensure that counties across Liberia have greater access to scientific support and environmental monitoring.

"As we celebrate this milestone, our responsibility becomes even greater. We must ensure that this institution remains a center of excellence that promotes transparency, innovation, professionalism, and service to the Liberian people. Our vision is to build an EPA that earns public confidence through measurable results, supports national development through sound environmental policies, and positions Liberia as a regional leader in climate action, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable resource management," Dr. Yarkpawolo added.