Liberia: Simeon Freeman Calls President Boakai a 'Drug Peddler,' Demands Answers On U.S.$19.21 Million Drug Case

Monrovia — The political leader of the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC), Simeon Freeman, has sharply criticized President Joseph Nyuma Boakai over the government's handling of the ongoing US$19.21 million drug case, publicly accusing the President of failing to ensure accountability in one of Liberia's most high-profile narcotics investigations.

Speaking on the matter, Freeman alleged that the President's silence and what he described as a lack of urgency in resolving the case have raised serious public concerns.

"President Boakai is a drug peddler. Only a drug peddler can ignore such a huge drug case that has captured the attention of the entire nation," Freeman said.

Freeman further accused President Boakai of turning a blind eye to the investigation surrounding the seizure of narcotics valued at approximately US$19.21 million, arguing that Liberians deserve clear answers about the circumstances surrounding the case and the progress of the investigation.

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"How can a serious country have a president who frequents nightclubs while citizens remain confused about the origins of US$19.21 million worth of drugs in Liberia?" Freeman asked.

The MPC political leader said the government's handling of the case has undermined public confidence in state institutions, insisting that transparency and accountability are essential if the administration is to maintain the trust of the Liberian people.

The US$19.21 million drug case remains one of the country's most significant narcotics investigations. Authorities have previously announced arrests and launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the seizure, but the case continues to attract intense public attention as many Liberians await a comprehensive investigative report and the conclusion of judicial proceedings. Questions surrounding the origin of the drugs, the individuals responsible, and the status of the investigation have continued to fuel public debate.

Freeman argued that the prolonged uncertainty surrounding the case reflects broader governance challenges and criticized what he described as the administration's failure to provide timely information to the public.

Critics of the Unity Party-led government have also expressed concern over the pace of the investigation, with some arguing that the administration has not done enough to reassure the public that everyone connected to the case will be held accountable regardless of their status.

As public scrutiny intensifies, many Liberians continue to call on law enforcement agencies and the government to conclude the investigation, publish its findings, and ensure that anyone found responsible faces the full weight of the law.

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The Government of Liberia and President Joseph Nyuma Boakai have publicly denied any involvement in drug trafficking. As of publication, no evidence has been presented establishing that President Boakai is involved in the US$19.21 million drug case, and the investigation remains ongoing.