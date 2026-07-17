Ghana: St Mary's Prep Honours Bece Candidates, Staff, Quiz Winners

KOFORIDUA — St Mary Preparatory School at Koforidua in the Eastern Region has honoured its 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates, dedicated staff, student prefects and winners of its Inter-House Mathematics and Science Quiz Competition at a colourful ceremony on the school's premises.

The event, held on Wednesday and chaired by the Board Chairperson, Dr Bernice Gligah, brought together board members, management, teachers, parents, old students and invited guests to celebrate academic excellence, leadership and committed service.

School authorities congratulated the BECE candidates for their resilience, discipline and commitment throughout their years of study, and urged them to remain focused as they advance to the next stage of their education.

Outstanding prefects were also recognised for their exemplary leadership and role in maintaining discipline in the school.

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As a token of appreciation for the guidance and education they had received, the graduating students presented a microphone to the school, a gesture that was warmly received by management and guests.

A major highlight of the ceremony was the Inter-House Mathematics and Science Quiz Competition, which featured four houses and was contested over five rounds.

Quarshie House emerged overall winners and received the championship trophy, while each team member was presented with a Certificate of Excellence and a scientific calculator.

Nightingale House placed second and received a trophy and certificates of participation. Aggray House and Eva House finished third and fourth respectively, and were also presented with certificates of participation.

Organisers of the competition were honoured with specially designed T-shirts in recognition of their dedication to the programme.

Among dignitaries present were Nana Osei Owusu Agyare II, Akwadumhene and Deputy Board Chair of the school; Nana Asare Kumi III, Okorasehene; Dr Bernice Gligah, Board Chairperson; Dr Emmanuel Attah Kumah Amponsah, Executive Board member; Mr Ampofoh, former Director of SIC Life, Eastern Region; Mr Isaac Mayi, PTA Chairman; the Headmaster, Mr Paul Kwesi Esilfie; and the Assistant Headmistress, Lady Constance Fymgyegybaa.

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The competition was sponsored by Dr Emmanuel Attah Kumah Amponsah, a Senior Lecturer at the Ghana Communication Technology University, who commended contestants for their determination and academic excellence.

He announced plans to enhance future awards, stating that winning teams would receive a trophy, gold medals, certificates and a cash prize, while first and second runners-up would receive trophies, medals, certificates and educational items.

The Director of the school, Madam Miriam Ofosu Appih, praised the students for their performance and appealed to parents and teachers to continue supporting learners, stressing that collaboration between the home and the school was key to the holistic development of every child.

She encouraged the BECE candidates to stay focused as they transition to senior high school, cautioning them against negative peer influence and urging them to remain committed to their studies.

According to her, discipline, determination and hard work remained essential for academic success.

Dr Gligah also encouraged students to embrace healthy academic competition, noting that such activities helped to build critical thinking, teamwork, confidence, discipline and problem-solving skills needed for future success.