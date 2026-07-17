Nigeria: Kingsley Chinda's Governorship Bid Gains Backing From Rivers Stakeholders

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the All Progressive Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Rivers State, Kingsley Chinda has received a boost following endorsements from prominent indigenes of the state and support from youth groups, women and other stakeholders.

President-General of Our Will, a support group for Chinda's governorship bid, Barrister Glory Wobo, who disclosed this, informed that , a former Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Iche Ndu (Rtd), has endorsed Chinda's aspiration and accepted to serve as the Grand Patron of the group.

Speaking on the development, Wobo said: "I am delighted to convey a momentous and historic development within our great organisation, Our Will. Following a successful high-level consultative engagement, the former Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Iche Ndu (Rtd.), has graciously accepted the distinguished role of Grand Patron of Our Will. His Lordship has also reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the vision, growth, and enduring success of our noble movement.

"The acceptance of this esteemed position by a jurist of such exceptional standing and integrity marks a significant milestone in our journey. His wealth of experience, wisdom, and statesmanship will undoubtedly strengthen our foundation and further elevate our collective mission.

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"We therefore call on all members across all chapters to join in extending our deepest appreciation and warmest welcome to His Lordship as he assumes this vital role."

Wobo also said youth leaders, women groups and supporters from various local government areas attended the group's general meeting to strategise on Chinda's governorship ambition.

He described the large turnout as a demonstration of growing public support.

"On behalf of the leadership of Our Will, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to every stakeholder, supporter, youth leader, women groups and members from various Local Government Areas who honoured our meeting with their presence and unwavering commitment.

"Your attendance today is proof that the people are ready, united and determined for a better future.

"We specially appreciate the delegations and representatives from different Local Government Areas who came out in strength to show solidarity and belief in this movement. Your presence has strengthened our resolve and confirmed that Our Will is truly the people's will."

Reaffirming the group's commitment to Chinda's aspiration, Wobo added:

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"As President-General of Our Will, I want to assure the good people that we have come together with one clear purpose--to ensure that everything will be okay.

"Together, we stand committed to supporting the vision and leadership of Ogundu Kingsley Chinda, a man of capacity, experience and commitment to the progress of our people.

"This movement is not just about politics; it is about unity, service and building a better future for Rivers people. We encourage everyone to stay connected, follow our official platforms, engage with our activities and become part of this growing movement."