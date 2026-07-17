Nigeria: Insecurity - Edo LG Chair Backs Security Agencies With Vehicles, Motorcycles

BENIN CITY — AS a way of checking insecurity in his locality, the Chairman of Egor Local Government Area of Edo State, Hon. Osaro Eribo, has donated 12 motorcycles for the Edo State Security Corps (ESSC) and sienna buses for the Ugbowo Divisional Police Office where he said security remains the foundation for sustainable development.

Eribo said the donation is to strengthen surveillance, emergency response and crime-fighting efforts across the local government area.

He said Egor, being one of the busiest and fastest-growing local government areas in Benin metropolis, required a proactive security architecture capable of responding swiftly to emerging security threats.

In his words, "The donation of the vehicles and motor bikes are part of Governor Monday Okpeholo proactive measure and commitment in supporting security agencies with the logistics needed to effectively patrol communities, protect residents, and maintain law and order.

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"We all know that the issue of security and protection of lives and property cannot be left in the hands of the state government alone and that is why at the local level we need to support the Governor's efforts in ensuring that Edo is safe for businesses and development to strive for."

The council chairman said improved mobility for security personnel would enhance intelligence gathering, increase visibility in vulnerable communities and reduce response time to distress calls.

Receiving the vehicles on behalf of the security agencies, Mr Omusi Omoregie, commended the Egor Local Government administration for the intervention, describing the donation as a demonstration of the importance of collaboration between government and security institutions.

They assured residents that the motorcycles and Sienna buses would be effectively deployed to strengthen patrol operations and improve security across the local government.

Residents and community stakeholders, while welcoming the initiative, commended the council chairman just as they expressed optimism that the additional operational support would contribute to improved safety in Egor.