Nigeria: GLG Unveils 2026 PR Power List, Honours 50 Communications Professionals

GLG Communications has unveiled the fifth edition of its annual PR Power List, recognising 50 public relations and strategic communications professionals whose work has shaped organisations, industries and public discourse in Nigeria and beyond.

Released on Thursday to mark World Public Relations Day 2026, the list honours practitioners across four categories: Rising Voices, Changemakers, Community Impact and Fourth Estate.

According to the organisers, this year's honourees were selected through an independent evaluation process involving extensive research and deliberations by an international jury of communications experts.

Since its launch in 2022, the PR Power List has become one of Nigeria's leading annual recognitions for excellence in public relations, corporate communications and reputation management, spotlighting professionals whose work often takes place behind the scenes but delivers measurable impact.

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World Public Relations Day, observed annually on 16 July, celebrates the role of public relations professionals in promoting ethical communication, reputation management, stakeholder engagement and trust-building across government, business and civil society.

Notable honourees

The 2026 PR Power List spotlights leading communications professionals across four categories, recognising their contributions to corporate communications, public relations, media and social impact.

The Rising Voices category celebrates emerging and established communications leaders shaping brand reputation and corporate narratives.

Honourees include Adeola Adejokun of FCMB Group, Anne Ezeh of Afreximbank, Femi Adeniran of Airtel Nigeria, Hakama Sidi-Ali of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayinka Ijabiyi of FirstBank Group, Omotola Oyebanjo of the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Centre (CIMMYT), Oyinade Adegite of GTCO Plc, Sylva Ifedigbo of IHS Towers and Tosin Adefeko of AT3 Resources.

The Changemakers category recognises professionals whose influence has helped shape Nigeria's public relations industry and corporate communications practice. Those honoured include Anthony Chiejina of Dangote Group, Emeka Oparah of Airtel Africa, President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Ike Neliaku, Ijeoma Balogun of Redrick Public Relations, Israel Jaiye Opayemi of Chain Reactions Africa, Chief Executive Officer of Sustainable Energy for All and United Nations Special Representative for Sustainable Energy, Damilola Ogunbiyi, Victoria Uwadoka of Nestlé Nigeria and PRNigeria founder, Yushau Shuaib.

The Community Impact category honours individuals whose work has advanced the communications profession and driven meaningful social change.

The late John Ajayi, founder of Marketing Edge, received a posthumous recognition alongside Joshua Ajayi of Brand Communicator, Peter Ukhurebor of Black at Cannes, Tolulope Olorundero of Mosron Communications and Tomiwa Aladekomo, Chief Executive Officer of Big Cabal Media.

In the Fourth Estate category, media organisations ARISE TV, BusinessDay and Nairametrics were recognised for their contributions to journalism, public enlightenment and the promotion of informed national discourse.

Milestone

Speaking on the fifth anniversary of the initiative, Omawumi Ogbe, Managing Partner of GLG Communications and creator of the PR Power List, said the platform was conceived to celebrate professionals whose work often takes place behind the scenes but has far-reaching influence across industries.

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She said the recognition has grown into an important record of excellence within Nigeria's communications ecosystem.

"Five years ago, we set out to create a credible platform that recognises excellence in public relations and strategic communications. Today, the PR Power List has become more than an annual list; it has become a record of the people shaping our profession and raising the standard of strategic communications in Nigeria," she said.

The organisers said this year's PR Power List forms part of activities marking the global observance, alongside the World PR Day Global Summit and the PR Power List Soirée and Awards, where the honourees will be celebrated with communications leaders from Nigeria and other countries.