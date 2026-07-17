Nigeria: NBA Must Defend Citizens Without Fear or Favour, Says New Sokoto Chairman

Sokoto — The newly elected Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Sokoto Branch, Barrister Bashir Muazu Jodi, has pledged to strengthen the independence of the Bar, promote the rule of law, improve members' welfare and support faster justice delivery during his tenure.

Speaking with journalists in Sokoto shortly after his emergence as chairman, Jodi described the election as a peaceful and democratic process driven by a shared commitment to advancing the legal profession and restoring public confidence in the justice system.

"The contest was keenly fought but peaceful. It was never a fight; it was a struggle among colleagues united by a common mission to move the profession forward and strengthen the NBA in Sokoto State," he said.

Jodi, who has nearly two decades of legal practice experience and has served in various capacities within the association, said his exposure to the challenges facing lawyers and the justice sector motivated him to pursue reforms.

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He said his administration would work towards building a highly skilled, professionally sound and financially independent Bar branch, while prioritising members' welfare and ensuring access to justice for citizens.

"My vision is to build one of the most skilled, professionally sound and financially independent Bar branches in the country. We must also ensure that the welfare of our members is prioritised, the rule of law remains sacrosanct, and that we play our role in ensuring access to justice for all," he said.

The new chairman identified the independence of the Bar as a key priority, stressing that the NBA must remain a strong voice for justice and constitutional governance.

"What motivated me and my colleagues is the desire to have a truly independent Bar. We want a Bar that can speak for itself based on the rule of law and defend the rights of citizens without fear or favour," he stated.

Jodi also commended the existing relationship between the Bar, the Bench, the Sokoto State Government and other stakeholders in the justice sector, promising to strengthen collaboration to improve justice administration.

He stressed the need for speedy dispensation of justice, noting that public confidence in the legal system depends largely on the efficiency of the justice process.

On capacity building, the NBA chairman pledged to invest in mentoring and professional development programmes, particularly for young lawyers.

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"The welfare and growth of young lawyers are critical to the future of the profession. Many of them require proper orientation and mentorship. Experience remains one of the most valuable assets any lawyer can acquire," he said.

Jodi emphasised the importance of integrity in legal practice, quoting the advice of former NBA President, Y.C. Maikyau, SAN, that while knowledge of the law is important, integrity remains the foundation of the profession.

He maintained that the rule of law must remain central to legal practice and democratic governance, urging lawyers to uphold justice, fairness and constitutional principles regardless of circumstances.

On the challenge of overcrowded correctional facilities, Jodi said his administration would collaborate with relevant stakeholders to support quicker trials and improve access to justice for awaiting trial inmates.

"Decongesting correctional centres is both a legal and humanitarian responsibility," he said.

Addressing insecurity and concerns about public confidence in the justice system, the NBA chairman said tackling the country's challenges requires collective responsibility from citizens and institutions.

He urged members of the NBA Sokoto Branch and other stakeholders to support his administration's efforts to promote professionalism, integrity and service.

Jodi expressed confidence that his tenure would strengthen the unity and reputation of the Sokoto Bar.

"By the grace of Allah, this administration will leave the Sokoto Bar stronger, more united, more independent and more respected than ever before," he said.