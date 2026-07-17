Nigeria: ADC Chieftain Faults Soludo's Praise of Tinubu Over Southeast Road Projects

ENUGU — A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Enugu State, Comrade Adolphus Ude, has criticised Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, over his commendation of President Bola Tinubu's approval of major road projects in the Southeast.

Ude, who is the leader of the ADC Like-Minds support group and Secretary of the Enugu ADC Caretaker Committee, challenged Soludo to list road projects completed by the Tinubu administration in the Southeast.

He was reacting to Soludo's statement thanking President Tinubu for approving the design and procurement of two major road projects in the region.

The projects include the 108-kilometre Otuocha-Anam-Abaji (Kogi) road and the 150-kilometre Oba-Nnewi-Uga-Ihube (Okigwe Junction) road, which links Anambra and Imo states to the Enugu-Port Harcourt road corridor.

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Soludo had described the approvals as part of Tinubu's efforts to improve infrastructure and rebuild the Southeast.

However, in a statement on Thursday, Ude accused Soludo and some other Southeast governors of focusing more on seeking federal government approval than holding leaders accountable for regional development.

He said the governor's comments were premature, noting that the projects were at the design and procurement stage rather than completed.

Ude said Soludo should have highlighted specific road projects completed by the Tinubu administration in the Southeast instead of praising approvals.

"Governor Soludo should have listed the Southeast road projects done by President Tinubu in his statement, but he did not mention even one, apart from thanking the President for approving the design and procurement of two road projects," he said.

The ADC chieftain argued that the Southeast had not received infrastructure investments comparable to other parts of the country, citing major federal road and infrastructure projects in other regions.

He also questioned the extent of federal government investments in the Southeast compared with projects in other parts of the country.

Ude urged Southeast governors to focus on delivering development projects and attracting investments to the region rather than engaging in political praise.

He said disagreements over government policies were part of democratic practice, but urged leaders to prioritise the interests of their constituents.

Ude expressed confidence that an ADC administration in 2027 would promote what he described as equity, fairness and justice in the distribution of federal projects and appointments across the country.