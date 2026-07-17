Nigeria: Ondo APC Crisis - Aiyedatiwa's Loyalists Challenge Nass Primary Results in Court

Some aspirants loyal to Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who failed to secure the All Progressives Congress (APC) tickets in the recently concluded National Assembly primaries, have approached the court to challenge the outcome of the exercise.

The aggrieved aspirants are challenging the APC National Working Committee (NWC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the results of the primaries and the list of candidates submitted by the party to the electoral body.

Sources within the party said the aspirants decided to seek judicial redress after expressing dissatisfaction with the outcome of the primaries.

The aspirants have reportedly engaged the services of the law firm of Remi Olatubora, SAN, to challenge the outcome of the exercise.

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Those involved include Gbenga Elegbeleye (Ondo North Senatorial District), Dr Taiwo Fasoranti (Ondo Central Senatorial District), Leke Akingboye (Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency), Rasaq Obe (Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency), Kayode Ijalana (Owo/Ose Federal Constituency), Oyerinmade Matthew (Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency), and Olumuyiwa Daramola (Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency).

The legal action has reportedly generated concerns among some party stakeholders, who fear it could affect the APC's preparations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A party chieftain, who spoke on the development, said the national leadership of the party was monitoring the matter, while urging members to resolve internal disputes through party mechanisms.

The chieftain noted that disagreements over primary elections were not unusual in political parties and called for steps that would preserve unity within the APC.

Meanwhile, a similar dispute has emerged in Benue State, where some APC aspirants loyal to Governor Hyacinth Alia approached a Federal High Court in Abuja over the outcome of the National Assembly primaries in the state.

Justice I.E. Ekwo, while hearing Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1429/2026 filed by the aggrieved aspirants, directed parties involved to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the case.

The plaintiffs are challenging alleged moves to alter the list of candidates they said emerged from the primaries conducted in the state and monitored by INEC.

They had asked the court to restrain the APC from substituting the candidates they claimed were validly nominated through a June 29, 2026 correspondence or any subsequent communication to INEC pending the determination of the substantive suit.

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The court's directive means the parties are to maintain existing arrangements until the matter is resolved.