Liberia: Paul King, Others Face Full Trial

-In US$19.2m Cocaine Case

--The Monrovia City Court has found probable cause against Paul Jamaal King, Operations Manager of Global Logistics Services (GLS), and several co-defendants for allegedly attempting to export 237.6 kilograms of cocaine valued at US$19.2 million through Roberts International Airport. The case has been ordered transferred to Criminal Court "C" for a full trial.

Magistrate L. Ben Barco delivered the court's ruling following a preliminary examination requested by King. Prosecutors presented testimony from LDEA Chief Investigator Col. Moses L. Meah and LNP Anti-Narcotics Superintendent Joseph M. Kaiffa.

In his ruling, Magistrate Barco noted that despite defense objections, both witnesses consistently linked King to the shipment, false documentation, and attempted concealment. The seizure of cocaine at RIA, supported by airway bills, receipts, and testimony, was cited as establishing reasonable suspicion.

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The court stated that testimonies from Col. Meah and Superintendent Kaiffa, backed by documentary and physical evidence, establish probable cause that King and others conspired to possess and export controlled substances in violation of the Penal Law of Liberia.

The court further ruled that the defense's reliance on historical U.S. cases, such as Aaron Burr v. United States and Plessy v. Ferguson, was not applicable, as those cases address constitutional and civil rights issues rather than probable cause in narcotics cases.

The court added that such cases hold limited persuasive authority in Liberian criminal procedure, especially during preliminary examinations focused on probable cause.

Under Liberian law, the court clarified, the prosecution need not prove guilt at this stage but must only show enough evidence to justify a full trial.

"Wherefore, based on the facts and laws presented, the Court finds that the prosecution has established probable cause against Paul Jamaal King and his associates.

The evidence demonstrates a coordinated scheme to traffic narcotics valued at US$19 million through Liberia's airport system.

The defendants are to be bound over for trial under the Penal Law of Liberia and the Drug Law of 2023. The Clerk of Court is ordered to give effect to this ruling. It is so ordered."

Following the ruling, defense counsel for King noted their exception and indicated plans to pursue remedies allowed under the law.

King and his co-defendants face multiple charges, including unlicensed exportation, importation, possession, sale and trafficking of controlled substances, as well as conspiracy, facilitation, and solicitation under Liberian law.

According to prosecutors, King orchestrated the shipment of six boxes falsely declared as containing "Maggie cubes and lappers," which allegedly concealed cocaine destined for England. The drugs were intercepted at Roberts International Airport on June 7, 2026, after airport screening flagged the cargo.

Prosecutors allege that King used false shipping documents, fictitious company names, and associates to move the cargo, and later attempted to influence airport staff to recover the seized shipment. Documentary evidence, including Air Waybills, receipts, photographs, and witness statements, was presented in support.

The defense challenged the investigation and evidence handling, arguing procedural irregularities and citing U.S. court precedents. The court maintained that these authorities were not controlling under Liberian law and reiterated that preliminary hearings require only evidence of probable cause, not proof beyond reasonable doubt.

Defense lawyers also questioned inconsistencies in Michael Brown's custody status, investigative methods, and evidence handling, raising additional procedural objections.

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Finding reasonable grounds to believe King and his co-defendants committed the alleged offenses, the court ordered that they be bound over to Criminal Court "C" to stand trial.

Under Chapter 12 of the Liberian Criminal Procedure Law, a preliminary examination determines whether there is probable cause to believe an offense was committed and that the accused may have committed it.

Probable cause is defined as facts and circumstances sufficient to warrant a prudent person's belief that a suspect committed, or was committing, an offense. It requires only reasonable grounds of suspicion supported by evidence, not proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Supreme Court has emphasized that probable cause is a low threshold to prevent arbitrary prosecution while ensuring legitimate cases go to trial. It deals with practical probabilities rather than technical legal standards.