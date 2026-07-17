Nigeria: 'Children of Blood and Bone' Offers First Glimpse Ahead of 2027 Release (Photos)

The newly released images provide the first official look at the film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's bestselling novel ahead of its January 2027 premiere.

The first official images from the highly anticipated fantasy film Children of Blood and Bone have been unveiled, offering audiences their clearest look yet at the adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's bestselling novel and its imagined world of Orïsha.

The newly released promotional stills showcase several of the film's principal characters in elaborate costumes, armour and regal attire, highlighting the production's West African-inspired aesthetic.

First look, Cast

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The images feature lead actress Thuso Mbedu as Zélie Adebola, alongside Tosin Cole as Tain, Amandla Stenberg as Princess Amari, and Damson Idris as Prince Inan.

Other cast members, including Viola Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Idris Elba, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Regina King and Lashana Lynch, also appear in the first-look photographs.

The visuals provide the strongest indication yet of the film's ambitious world-building, following an earlier behind-the-scenes presentation and exclusive footage shown at CinemaCon in April.

They also offer fans a closer look at the production's detailed costume design, practical sets and African-inspired visual identity.

Children of Blood and Bone

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, who co-wrote the screenplay with Adeyemi, Children of Blood and Bone adapts the first novel in the Legacy of Orïsha trilogy, first published in 2018.

Set in the fictional kingdom of Orïsha, the story follows Zélie Adebola, a young Diviner determined to restore magic after a ruthless king violently erases it.

Alongside her brother Tzain, Princess Amari and Prince Inan embark on a dangerous journey that explores themes of power, identity, family, and resistance to oppression.

The ensemble cast also includes Richard Mofe-Damijo, Zackary Momoh, Bukky Bakray, Saniyya Sidney, Ayra Starr, Shamz Garuba, Pamilerin Ayodeji, Temi Fagbenle, Kola Bodunde and Diaana Babnicova.

Filming began in Lagos, Nigeria, in February 2025 before wrapping later that year. The production has emphasised practical sets, real locations and large-scale action sequences to create what the filmmakers describe as a grounded fantasy epic inspired by African history and culture.

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The release of the first-look images comes amid continued anticipation for the film, which has drawn attention for its predominantly Black cast and its ambitious adaptation of one of the most acclaimed young adult fantasy novels of recent years.

It recently renewed backlash over colourism and cultural representation, with critics questioning key casting decisions in a story widely regarded as deeply rooted in Yoruba identity and Black experiences.

Paramount Pictures is scheduled to release Children of Blood and Bone in cinemas and IMAX on 15 January 2027.

Although exclusive footage debuted at CinemaCon earlier this year, no full public trailer has been released. The newly unveiled images mark the first major marketing materials available to audiences as the countdown to the film's release continues.