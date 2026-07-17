Nigeria: Court Strikes Out Amaechi's Suit Challenging Atiku's ADC Presidential Candidacy

The Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out a pre-election suit filed by former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, challenging the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik struck out the suit on Friday after Amaechi's counsel, Jibrin Okutepa (SAN), informed the court that the parties had resolved their differences and filed an application to discontinue the case.

Okutepa urged the court to strike out the matter, a request the judge granted.

Amaechi had sought to nullify the ADC presidential primary held on May 25, 2026, arguing that the exercise violated Sections 77(5) and 77(6) of the Electoral Act, 2026, provisions of the party's constitution, and its guidelines for the conduct of primary elections.

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In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1215/2026, Amaechi listed Atiku Abubakar, the ADC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as defendants.

The former minister of transportation asked the court to set aside Atiku's nomination, restrain him from presenting himself as the ADC presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, and prevent INEC from recognizing him as the party's flag bearer.

He also sought an order directing the ADC to conduct a fresh presidential primary within 14 days in compliance with the Electoral Act, the party's constitution, and its election guidelines.

In an affidavit supporting the suit, Amaechi said he was a registered member of the ADC in Ward 8, Ubima, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, and had duly purchased the party's presidential nomination form, participated in the screening process, and contested the primary.

He challenged the results announced by the party on May 27, which declared Atiku winner with 1,846,370 votes, while Amaechi polled 504,177 votes and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen secured 177,120 votes.

Amaechi alleged that the primary was conducted without using the party's membership register as required by law and instead relied on provisions contained in the ADC's election guidelines.

He further claimed that the party failed to obtain a certified copy of its membership register from INEC for voter accreditation and alleged that the result declaration form was unsigned, undated, and lacked the names and signatures of election committee members and his agents.

According to him, the ADC's National Organizing Secretary confirmed in writing that the membership register was not used during the primary.

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Amaechi said he subsequently petitioned the party's presidential appeal committee and later wrote to the National Chairman, Senator David Mark, after receiving no response. He approached the court after the party allegedly failed to address his complaints.

However, following the reported resolution of the dispute by the parties, the court struck out the case.