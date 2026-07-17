Liberia: The Power of Intellectual Research and Reading - A Pathway to Empower Liberian Youth

"If you want to hide any intellectual thing from a Liberian, put it in a book, because they don't want to read and comprehend."

"How many of us read a book last week?"

"How many of us read a book to a child last week?"

How many of us asked a child to read a book and explained it to us last week?"

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"If you communicate with a five-year-old child and that child cannot understand or retell what you communicated, then you have a communication problem. "

"Make it a habit to read a book or two a week for your own intellectual enhancement."

"Read to a child(children), ask a child to read, and explain to you what they have read."

Education through reading, research, and critical analysis is foundational to youth empowerment and national transformation.

Liberian leaders and educators champion this initiative, a 15-year-old as the primary tool for uprooting poverty, igniting innovation, and preparing young people for ethical, capable leadership.

President Joseph Nyumah Boakai:On Education and National Self-Reliance: "Education is the only key to the transformation society needs... ensure that your degrees are not just about the knowledge acquired, but how well you use it to impact the society and bring about collective change."

"On Youth and Intellectual Engagement: Emphasizing constructive discourse, he has urged youth to be bridge builders, noting: 'Think Liberia, Love Liberia, and Build Liberia." He also highlighted the importance of placing youth at the forefront of digital innovation and active democratic engagement."

Former President George Manneh Weah: On Reading and Comprehension: Speaking to young students about their academic sojourns: "Read everything and anything. Reading helps you stay focused and communicate well. It would be difficult for them to improve, communicate, and understand well if they don't devote time to reading."

"On Education as an Equalizer: "I believe education should be a right for every child, but tragically in many parts of the world, it is a privilege for certain children whose parents have money."

Dr. Togba-Nah Tipoteh (Renowned Educator, Pan Africanist, Political Scientist, Economist, Former Statesman, and Activist): On Critical and Conscious Leadership: Consistently advocates that an educated and conscious populace is the main catalyst for democracy in Liberia. He maintains that knowledge must be used to actively address societal inequalities so that the "the rich get richer" dynamic is dismantled and the masses are empowered.

Dr. Henry Boima Fahnbulleh, Jr. (Pan-Africanist, Political Scientist, Activist, Renowned Educator, and Former Statesman): Cultures Driven Knowledge: The core philosophy of education for youth centers on collective empowerment. He frequently summarizes the ideal of education for the masses with the sentiment: "Any education that is not placed at the service of the masses is useless."

University of Liberia Leadership, former presidents, and the current president: Frequently emphasize that the institution's core mandate is "to deliver quality education, not serve as a political playground." They emphasize that the future of Liberia requires students to commit strictly to rigorous study, academic research, and cognitive growth rather than unguided political disruption."

Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence: "Emphasizing youth advocacy and educational reform, she has reaffirmed the Liberian Senate's commitment to enacting policies that ensure secure, modernized learning spaces for Liberia's youth."

Dr. Clarice Kulah (Educator): "Highlighting the need for profound reading habits, she has repeatedly urged Liberian youths to utilize modern technologies not as an escape from personal reading but as an interactive tool to enhance their reading, writing, and critical thinking skills."

Nelson Mandela (Global Statesman): "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world."

Michelle Obama (Former First Lady, Educator and Global Advocate): "The ability to read, write, and analyze; the confidence to stand up and demand justice and equality; the qualifications and connections to get your foot in the door and take your seat at the table -- all of that starts with education."

By: Austin S Fallah - A True Son of the Planet Earth Soil: fallahas@yahoo.com

In contemporary Liberia, conversations among youth often revolve around political rhetoric that lacks substance and produces no constructive outcomes.

The level of discourse has diminished into a cacophony of empty tautologies and political posturing, producing little more than disillusionment and stagnation within the educational landscape.

The alarming trend of prioritizing good-for-nothing, empty political talk over educational advancement poses a significant threat to the future of Liberia's youth.

To facilitate genuine progress and international relevance in the 21st century, young Liberian people must shift their focus away from unproductive dialogues and engage in research, reading, and self-education.

This shift is not merely a recommendation but a vital necessity for building a better future, empowering young people with knowledge and skills, and steering them away from destructive behaviors such as hooliganism and unfocused political allegiance.

Education as Empowerment: The Role of Reading and Research:

Reading and Research are transformative tools, the gateway to knowledge and intellectual exploration that enables individuals to understand the world and their place within it.

For the youth-young people of Liberia, who are often caught in the whirlwind of political discourse that offers little more than sensationalism, cultivating research and reading culture s are essential for personal and societal advancement.

Globalization has created a landscape where knowledge transcends borders, and the ability to collaborate and engage with international peers becomes paramount.

Engaging in robust research and reading practices equips young people to analyze information, engage in informed discussions, and foster the critical thinking skills necessary to navigate an increasingly complex world.

The development of the cultures is particularly crucial in a nation like Liberia, which has immense potential but faces challenges stemming from years of conflict and political instability.

By focusing on education through research and reading, Liberian youth can forge their paths toward economic empowerment and social improvement.

The benefits are not only individual but collective; an informed and educated populace can drive societal change, contributing to a more robust economy and a peaceful political environment.

Rejecting Hooliganism-Unnationalist Demonstrations: A Call to Positive Action:

The pervasive influence of politics in Liberia has often led young people into the hands of disillusioned, self-proclaimed, and ill-informed leaders, particularly those who use them as pawns in their power games.

Engaging in mindless demonstrations, street protests, and acts of hooliganism, young people fall victim to the manipulations of politicians who lack genuine intentions for progressive developments.

This trend of political violence and unrest not only undermines peace and security but also inhibits genuine educational pursuits.

Young people must recognize the need to break this cycle of exploitation.

Opting for books over reckless and nonsensical battles means choosing enlightenment over chaos.

Instead of engaging in unproductive demonstrations that yield no meaningful change, Liberian youth and young people must channel their energy into positive action.

This involves promoting community literacy programs, participating in educational workshops, and advocating for policies that support educational reform.

By rejecting hooliganism an d the allure of following politically unexpedient figures, young Liberians can reclaim their narrative and steer their future toward stability and prosperity.

The Pitfall of Political Narratives and Their Impact on Youth:

For too long, the narrative surrounding Liberian politics has been steeped in corruption, division, and despair.

Young people have been drawn into this narrative under the conception that political engagement equates to marches, loud, good-for-nothing noise, and speeches devoid of policies.

The frequent calls to action from sime political leaders often serve more as rallying cries for attention than genuine appeals to address the pressing issues faced by young people, including high unemployment rates, inadequate educational facilities, and limited access to resources.

Youth engagement in politics should not be synonymous with mindless loyalty to dispassionate leaders, particularly fake politicians, but should foster a culture of critical evaluation ,and informed, decision-making.

Research and reading allow young people to examine political ideologies, understand economic principles, and explore various perspectives on governance.

This informed engagement enables them to differentiate between leaders who genuinely seek to improve engagement and those who exploit them for personal gain.

Interconnecting Knowledge and International Relevance:

In an increasingly interconnected world, the ability to evaluate across decisive decision-making has become vital for success.

Liberia stands as a beacon of hope for those who believe in political freedom and democracy.

To maintain this legacy, the youth must embrace education and foster relationships with their international peers.

This process begins with research and reading, through literature on global issues, texts that chronicle Liberia's history and culture, or scientific and technological advancements that define their era.

Liberian youth-young people must become advocates for their nation on the international stage.

Equipped with knowledge and exposure, they are better positio,ned to contribute meaningfully to global conversations.

This engagement can help dispel stereotypes, foster collaborative efforts in addressing challenges, and present Liberia as a progressive nation moving away from its tumultuous past toward a brighter future.

Creating a Culture of Reading: Strategies for Implementation:

To cultivate a reading culture among Liberian youth, several strategies can be implemented.

The Ministries of Education, and Youth and Sports should work with universities, all schools(elementary, junior and senior high schools), and other learning institutions to ensure that they provide research and reading as core components of their curriculumulum, developing programs that emphasize critical analysis and interdisciplinary learning.

Those noisemaking politicians should help with the building of libraries and stocked them with diverse materials, including my books " Diversity as the New World Currency and Labor Patterns of Economic Growth, making information accessible to all.

Community programs, such as spelling contest, book-reading clubs etc, that focus on research and reading comprehension, creative writing, and analytical discussion will empower young people to think deeply about their circumstances and propel them toward a future driven by informed decision-making.

Furthermore, partnerships with international organizations could enhance resources available for educational advancement.

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I remembered, during our high school days, particularly our senior year at the Saint Mary's Cathoilic High School in Monrovia, we undertook projects to reveterlize the institution's library, and science lab with moderning reading materials(books and air-conditioned) and scientific instructments(lab tools and air-conditioned) as well as, we air-conditioned the office of the Principal and teachers launch-room,for those who came after us.

Our instructor Writhers Nyenie-wea, and many other instructors, classmates Hon. Rugi Barry, Vivian Kendema, Richard Walker, James Nimely, Alphonso Killen, Creo Abraham, just to name a few, the dynamic leaderships of Isaac T. W. Settro and Austin S Fallah, the classes after us, and many others alive and gone to be with our Creator Hala-Na-Meleka-God-Almighty can attest to the positive results.

We undertook those projects through the financial help of former President Samuel Kanyon Doe, and the German Embassy in Monrovia via communications we the student leaders wrote to ask for their financial help,which they resoundingly responded.

This could be something that the current generation of students, youth-young people in Liberia could emulate, and stop following people who are not going anywhere or have nothing to offer them.

Book donation drives, online reading platforms, and exchange programs could significantly enrich the educational experience of the youth-young people.

Such initiatives not only supply materials but also connect Liberian youth-young people with mentors and role models who inspire them to pursue knowledge and excellence in their educational journeys.

The Road Ahead: Embracing Hope and Possibility:

Liberia has the potential to be a leader in the realm of education and youth-young people engagement, positioning itself as a model for other nations emerging from conflict to emulate.

However, this transformation begins with the youth-young people.

By rejecting hollow political rhetoric and pursuing literacy and education, young Liberians can build a future free from the shackles of past mistakes.

They hold the power to redefine cultural narratives surrounding politics, education, and youth engagement.

The call to action is clear: Liberian youth-young people must prioritize research and reading, and education as their pathways to empowerment, personal growth, and societal transformation.

The future lies not in following leaders without question but in equipping themselves with the knowledge needed to build a strong, peaceful, and economically robust Liberia.

Embracing this change will not only uplift them individually but will also ensure that Liberia remains a beacon of hope for nations aspiring to this very dream.

By saying "No" to hooliganism and drugs, and "Yes" to research and reading, the youth-young people of Liberia can create a prosperous tomorrow filled with endless possibilities.