Ghana: I Will Reunite, Rebuild NPP for Victory - Paul Afoko

A former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Paul Afoko, has pledged to lead the party back to political power in 2028 if elected to the position again.

He expressed confidence that the NPP had the capacity to regain the confidence of Ghanaians and return to government.

Mr Afoko said the party could only achieve victory through unity, discipline and the rebuilding of its structures from the grassroots to the national level.

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Addressing a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, he explained that his decision to contest the position followed months of consultations with party elders, former and current national executives, Members of Parliament, regional executives, as well as youth, women and grassroots groups across the country.

According to him, the engagements revealed widespread concern about the current state of the party, but also a strong belief that it could overcome its challenges and return stronger under decisive leadership.

Mr Afoko said his campaign would be guided by what he described as the "Three Rs" -- Reunite, Rebuild and Recapture.

He explained that reuniting the party would involve healing divisions, restoring trust and promoting inclusiveness among members to strengthen the party ahead of future elections.

He added that rebuilding the party would require strengthening its structures at all levels, empowering grassroots members and ensuring that all organs functioned effectively.

Mr Afoko said these measures would position the NPP to recapture political power by restoring public confidence and presenting the party as a united, disciplined and credible alternative ready to govern again.

He expressed optimism that under his leadership, the NPP would emerge stronger and more cohesive, enabling it to reclaim power in the next general election.

Mr Afoko appealed to delegates to support his candidature, promising transparent, inclusive and selfless leadership that would prioritise the interests of the party over personal ambitions.

He further urged party members to uphold the values of sacrifice, commitment and service, stressing that unity remained the surest path to restoring the NPP's fortunes and returning it to government.

BY ENOCH NTIAMOAH SIAW

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