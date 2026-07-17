Ghana: Telecel Ghana Pays Courtesy Call On Okyenhene At 2026 Ohum Festival

Telecel Ghana has paid a courtesy call on the Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin during this year's Ohum Festival in Kyebi.

Led by Chief Executive Officer, Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, together with members of the telecom operator's senior management and regional team, the delegation paid homage to the Okyenhene at the Ofori Panin Fie (Eseho Palace) to reaffirm the company's longstanding commitment to supporting the socio-economic development of the region through improved connectivity and community investment.

Speaking during the courtesy call, Ing. Obo-Nai reiterated Telecel Ghana's commitment to strengthening network infrastructure across the Eastern Region and continuing to invest in health and educational initiatives that improve the lives of the communities it serves.

"We believe meaningful partnerships with traditional leaders and communities are essential as we continue to invest in expanding and improving our network experience across the Eastern Region,"

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She said "Through our Foundation, Telecel is committed to supporting the education and wellbeing of communities in this region with initiatives that create lasting impact."

As part of the festival celebrations, the Telecel Ghana Foundation organised HealthFest at the forecourt of Ofori Panin Fie, bringing essential healthcare services directly to residents and festivalgoers.

A total of 527 people received free comprehensive medical screening, including blood pressure, blood glucose, weight, temperature, typhoid, hepatitis B, malaria, HIV, syphilis and optometry assessments.

Participants diagnosed with medical conditions received medication where appropriate, while those requiring specialist care were referred to health facilities for further treatment.

The outreach also promoted access to healthcare through Ghana's National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), with 300 people successfully registering or renewing their NHIS memberships during the exercise.

Head of the Telecel Ghana Foundation, Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, said the health initiative reflected the Foundation's commitment to improving access to preventive healthcare while supporting communities during important cultural celebrations.

"The Ohum Festival celebrates unity, heritage and community, making it the perfect opportunity to invest in the health and wellbeing of the people. Through HealthFest, we helped residents understand their health status, detect conditions early and access the care they need."

Owusu, a resident of Kyebi, said "We appreciate this health outreach by the Telecel Ghana Foundation because some of us cannot afford regular medical check-ups, have expired NHIS memberships or simply don't find the time to visit the hospital. This programme has really helped our community."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Entertainment Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ohum Festival, celebrated annually by the people of Okyeman, is a thanksgiving festival that honours the annual yam harvest, commemorates the sacrifices of the ancestors and celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the Akyem Abuakwa State.

This year's celebration, themed: 'Rejuvenating Our Customs for Sustainability and Nature Connection,' climaxed with a grand durbar at the Ofori Panin Fie, attended by traditional leaders, government officials and thousands of festival patrons.