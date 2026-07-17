Ghana: Emancipation 2026 - Gta Outlines Week-Long Programme Across 3 Regions

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has outlined a nationwide programme of activities for the 2026 Emancipation commemoration, aimed at strengthening ties between Ghana and the African diaspora while preserving the country's historical heritage.

The week-long event, on the theme: 'Reconnecting roots, celebrating freedom, experience Ghana,' is expected to honour the resilience and sacrifices of Africans who endured the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, while celebrating freedom, unity and reconnection.

The programme was announced in a statement issued in Accra yesterday by the Corporate Affairs Director of the GTA, Mr Bright Asempa Tsadidey, on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Maame Efua Houadjeto.

The statement explained that the annual commemoration formed part of Ghana's broader commitment to preserving its rich heritage, promoting cultural tourism and strengthening bonds with the global African family.

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It added that this year's activities would take place in Accra, the Central Region and the Upper East Region, and would bring together traditional authorities, members of the diplomatic corps, the African diaspora, development partners, cultural practitioners, religious leaders, students and the general public.

According to the statement, the programme wouldl begin on Saturday, July 18, with a fitness walk from Ayi Mensah to Peduase in Accra, alongside a similar event at Pikworo in the Upper East Region.

A durbar is scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, at the Pikworo Slave Camp to highlight the historical significance of the site and commemorate the experiences of enslaved Africans.

On Thursday, July 23, participants will pay tribute to the ancestors with wreath-laying ceremonies at the W.E.B. Du Bois Centre, the George Padmore Library and the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra.

The statement further indicated that a durbar of chiefs would be held at Assin Praso on Wednesday, July 29, ahead of a reverential night at the Cape Coast Castle on Friday, July 31.

That event will feature a candlelight procession from Mfantsipim Junction to the Cape Coast Castle, alongside wreath-laying, testimonies, spoken word performances, drama, a roll call of ancestors and the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation. Participants have been asked to wear white.

The commemoration will climax on Saturday, August 1, with the Emancipation Day durbar at the Assin Manso School Park, where participants will lay wreaths on the graves of formerly enslaved Africans and visit the historic Nonko Nsuo.