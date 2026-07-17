Ghana: Sagnarigu Assembly Supports 78 PWDs With Livelihood Tools

Seventy-eight persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region have received working tools to help them start or expand their trades.

The support formed part of the disbursement of the third and fourth quarter allocations of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) for PWDs by the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly.

The beneficiaries received items such as freezers, sewing and weaving machines, building materials, livestock, grinding machines, poly tanks and other industrial equipment.

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At a brief ceremony held on Wednesday at the forecourt of the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly, the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Abdulai Imoro Gong, said the initiative was aimed at equipping PWDs to become self-reliant and improve their livelihoods.

He explained that 39 men from Sagnarigu and 39 women from Tamale North were selected to benefit from the support.

Mr Gong said the selection process was transparent and was carried out by the Social Welfare Department of the Assembly.

He commended the Social Welfare Department, the Disability Fund Committee, the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFDO), Assembly Members and other partners for their dedication and transparency.

The MCE said the Assembly would monitor the beneficiaries to ensure proper use of the items and continue to advocate increased support for PWDs.

He noted that the fund was intended to help beneficiaries earn a decent living and contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic development of their communities.

Mr Gong further stated that the government remained committed to addressing the needs of all citizens and urged the beneficiaries to support national development efforts.

He added that the increase in the Disability Fund was meant to ensure that PWDs felt included in society and were able to support themselves without relying on others.

He, therefore, advised the beneficiaries to use the items for their intended purposes.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Afa Mohammed Abubakari Adama expressed gratitude to the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly for the support and assured that the items would be put to good use.