Ghana: President Mahama Cut Sod for Construction of 24-Hour Economy Model Market in Juapong

President John Dramani Mahama today cut the sod for the construction of a 24-Hour Economy Model Market in Juapong, North Tongu District, marking the commencement of a transformative project aimed at boosting local commerce, creating sustainable jobs, and driving economic growth in the Volta Region.

The sod-cutting ceremony formed part of the President's two-day 'Resetting Ghana Tour' of the Volta Region.

Addressing residents and stakeholders, President Mahama described the proposed facility as a modern economic centre designed to empower farmers, traders, entrepreneurs, and small businesses.

He noted that beyond serving as a marketplace, the project will provide critical infrastructure for storage, processing, packaging, distribution, digital commerce, and access to financial services.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The President reaffirmed Government's commitment to accelerating development across the Volta Region through strategic investments in roads, healthcare, education, agriculture, transport, markets, and agro-industrial initiatives.

He highlighted Juapong's strategic location and economic potential, indicating that the town is well-positioned to emerge as a key commercial and industrial destination within the region.

As part of the flagship 24-Hour Economy programme, the Juapong Model Market will be among the largest facilities under the initiative.

The project has been designated as a Category Four Market, the highest classification within the programme, reflecting its significance to the region's economic transformation.