Ghana: Captain Smart Pledges Massive Infrastructure Development in Gomoa West

16 July 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Broadcast journalist and aspiring National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Gomoa West, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has pledged to embark on major infrastructure development if elected to represent the constituency in Parliament.

Speaking on Onua TV platform, Captain Smart said his priority would be to transform Gomoa West through extensive development projects.

"I will turn the constituency into a construction site," he declared, stressing his commitment to improving infrastructure across the area.

Although much of his remarks focused on rallying supporters in local languages, he repeatedly assured residents that they would witness significant development under his leadership.

Captain Smart also urged party supporters to remain united and actively participate in the party's internal activities ahead of the parliamentary primaries.

He expressed confidence in his bid and promised to work hard to improve the lives of people in Gomoa West if given the opportunity to serve as their parliamentary candidate.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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