Ghana: Cabinet Revokes (E.I.) 144 - Government Should Engage Owoo Family Over Achimota Forest - Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Aspiring national chairman of the National democratic congress (NDC), Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has urged the government to engage the family following Cabinet's decision to revoke Executive Instrument (E.I.) 144 relating to the Achimota Forest Reserve.

According to him on Thursday July 16, 2026 on Channel One TV, the family was not consulted before the decision was taken and should be involved in discussions to ensure an amicable resolution.

Mr Vanderpuye said although the revocation had already been announced, the government should begin talks with the family to ease growing concerns over the decision.

"I think the family has a case, but government must also engage the family. There must be some conversation that will make people feel relieved of the pressure that will come out of this particular decision," he said.

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Mr Vanderpuye, who said he is both a member of the government and the Owoo Family, acknowledged that the family was unhappy with the decision and expected discussions to take place in the coming weeks.

He noted that the family had previously donated large portions of land for national development, including land used for police and prison quarters as well as research facilities.

He cited an ongoing court case over land at Ajin Kotoku, where he said the previous government initiated an affordable housing project on land the family claims ownership of.

According to him, dialogue between the government and the family is necessary to protect the Achimota Forest Reserve while also addressing the family's concerns, including compensation for lands their forefathers willingly released for the country's development.

"The necessary discussions must be held so that government can preserve this ecological asset, while the family also contributes to the discussions and receives the necessary compensation," he stated.

When asked whether Cabinet had consulted the Owoo Family before revoking E.I. 144, Mr Vanderpuye said he was unaware of any engagement.

"I can tell you for a fact that, as I sit here, I'm not aware. Yesterday, I called some members of the family and they were very bitter because they had not been consulted. They were taken by surprise by the decision," he said.

He added that some members of the public were now blaming family members for a decision in which they had no involvement.