Africa: BRVM Shines - Sucrivoire & Bank of Africa-Mali Post Strong 7-Day Gains

16 July 2026
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

The BRVM (Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières) has seen notable activity this week, with two key stocks demonstrating significant upward price movements. Sucrivoire Côte d'Ivoire (SCRC) led the charge, recording an impressive +18.61% gain over the last 7 days, closing at XOF 3920. This substantial movement positions SCRC as a top performer within the regional exchange.

Joining the upward trend, Bank of Africa - Mali (BOAM) also posted a strong performance, with a +6.36% increase in its share price over the same 7-day period, reaching XOF 5770. These concurrent gains underscore the vibrant and dynamic nature of West African financial markets.

For African investors, such movements highlight critical opportunities for portfolio growth and diversification. Staying informed on these regional market shifts is crucial for making timely and strategic investment decisions. Daba Finance is committed to providing high-quality insights to help you navigate and capitalize on these emerging market dynamics.

Explore these and other investment opportunities on the Daba Finance platform, your gateway to African and emerging markets.

Key Takeaways

Sucrivoire Côte d'Ivoire (SCRC) surged +18.61% in 7 days. Bank of Africa - Mali (BOAM) saw a +6.36% increase. These movements highlight dynamic opportunities on the BRVM.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daba Finance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.