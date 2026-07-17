Africa: BRVM Shines - Sucrivoire & Bank of Africa-Mali Post Strong 7-Day Gains

The BRVM (Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières) has seen notable activity this week, with two key stocks demonstrating significant upward price movements. Sucrivoire Côte d'Ivoire (SCRC) led the charge, recording an impressive +18.61% gain over the last 7 days, closing at XOF 3920. This substantial movement positions SCRC as a top performer within the regional exchange.

Joining the upward trend, Bank of Africa - Mali (BOAM) also posted a strong performance, with a +6.36% increase in its share price over the same 7-day period, reaching XOF 5770. These concurrent gains underscore the vibrant and dynamic nature of West African financial markets.

For African investors, such movements highlight critical opportunities for portfolio growth and diversification. Staying informed on these regional market shifts is crucial for making timely and strategic investment decisions. Daba Finance is committed to providing high-quality insights to help you navigate and capitalize on these emerging market dynamics.

Explore these and other investment opportunities on the Daba Finance platform, your gateway to African and emerging markets.

Key Takeaways

Sucrivoire Côte d'Ivoire (SCRC) surged +18.61% in 7 days. Bank of Africa - Mali (BOAM) saw a +6.36% increase. These movements highlight dynamic opportunities on the BRVM.