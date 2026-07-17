Cote d'Ivoire: U.S. Backs Ivory Coast With Digital, Health, Logistics Deals

The United States announced a series of investment and trade agreements with Côte d'Ivoire during a visit by Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Frank Garcia, including approval for Starlink to launch commercial satellite internet services in the country.

The agreements cover digital infrastructure, healthcare, education and logistics, underscoring stronger economic ties between Washington and Abidjan. Starlink's entry is expected to expand broadband access, particularly in rural and underserved areas, while supporting online education, digital healthcare and business connectivity.

The United States also backed a $170 million digital infrastructure project financed by the U.S. Export-Import Bank. The project, led by cybersecurity company Cybastion, includes the construction of a national data center, the rollout of a digital public services platform and the deployment of an intelligent border management system. Cisco is also working with the U.S. Embassy and Cybastion to support Côte d'Ivoire's digital ecosystem.

In healthcare, ABD Group reached an agreement to launch a $293 million health infrastructure program. The project is the first phase of a broader $570 million framework signed earlier this year covering health, education and water infrastructure. In logistics, U.S. technology company NTELX will deploy truck coordination technology at the Port of Abidjan to improve cargo flows, reduce waiting times and strengthen supply chain efficiency.

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Together, the announced projects represent about $463 million in planned investments and reinforce Côte d'Ivoire's position as one of West Africa's fastest-growing investment destinations. The agreements also reflect growing U.S. interest in supporting digital infrastructure, public services and private sector development across the region.

Key Takeaways

The package signals a broader shift in U.S. engagement with Africa from traditional development assistance toward commercial investment and infrastructure partnerships. Rather than focusing on a single project, the agreements combine connectivity, digital government, healthcare and logistics--sectors that support long-term economic growth. Starlink's approval could improve internet access in areas where fixed broadband remains limited, while the national data center and digital services platform are expected to strengthen government digital infrastructure. Investments at the Port of Abidjan target one of West Africa's busiest trade gateways, where faster cargo movement can lower business costs and improve regional trade. The healthcare investment also supports Côte d'Ivoire's efforts to expand medical infrastructure as demand for healthcare services rises. For U.S. companies, the agreements create opportunities in one of the region's largest and fastest-growing economies. For Côte d'Ivoire, they provide access to technology, financing and infrastructure that can support its ambition to become a regional hub for digital services, logistics and investment in West Africa.