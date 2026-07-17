West Africa: BRVM Rally Hits Pause As Profit-Taking Weighs On Ecobank Group

The BRVM ended lower after several sessions of gains as investors locked in profits, pulling the market's main indexes into negative territory despite strong trading activity.

The BRVM Composite Index and the BRVM-30 Index both fell 0.27% to close at 479.92 points and 228.34 points, respectively. The BRVM Prestige Index bucked the trend, rising 0.21% to 175.23 points.

The decline was led by ETI TG, whose shares dropped 6.41% to 73 FCFA, erasing about 90.4 billion FCFA in market value. The stock had posted one of the exchange's strongest rallies this year and remains up 217.39% since the start of 2026 despite the latest pullback. Other major decliners included ERIUM CI, down 7.31% to 2,345 FCFA, and NEI-CEDA CI, which fell 6.93% to 2,150 FCFA.

A handful of stocks posted gains. SUCRIVOIRE CI rose 7.40% to 3,920 FCFA, AGL gained 7.33% to 2,710 FCFA, and UNIWAX CI advanced 7.23% to 1,780 FCFA after investors responded positively to the company's recent annual general meeting and outlook.

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Trading remained active despite the market decline. Total turnover reached 2.28 billion FCFA, with ETI TG accounting for nearly 606 million FCFA, or 26.58% of the day's trading value.

Key Takeaways

The session reflects a normal phase of profit-taking rather than a broad deterioration in market sentiment. ETI TG had been one of the BRVM's best-performing stocks in 2026, making it a natural target for investors looking to realize gains after a sustained rally. Strong trading volumes suggest investors remain engaged, with capital rotating into other stocks rather than leaving the market altogether. The gains recorded by SUCRIVOIRE, AGL and UNIWAX indicate that buying interest remains selective and company-specific.

UNIWAX's rise also shows investors are responding to corporate developments and earnings expectations rather than following the broader market direction. For long-term investors, periods of profit-taking are common after extended rallies and often provide a clearer view of which companies continue to attract fresh demand. The BRVM has enjoyed a strong run in 2026, supported by improving corporate earnings, renewed IPO activity and growing interest from regional and international investors. Whether the market resumes its upward trend will depend on upcoming earnings releases, dividend payments and broader economic conditions across the WAEMU region.