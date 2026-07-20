Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Holds Countrywide 'Thank You Rallies' to Appreciate Support for CAB3

ZANU PF at the weekend held "CAB3 Thank You Rallies" in all the country's 10 provinces to recognise and appreciate its supporters who rallied behind the recently assented Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3 into law.

The Mashonaland West provincial rally was held at Chakari Grounds, where thousands of party loyalists gathered at an event that also brought together senior party leadership to acknowledge the contributions made toward the passage of the bill into an Act.

Addressing the crowd, Zanu PF Mashonaland West Provincial Chairman Mary Mliswa expressed gratitude to supporters who campaigned for the amendment. Supporters travelled from as far as Manhize and Chikapakapa to attend the rally.

"Zanu PF is holding 'Thank You Rallies' countrywide to recognise and appreciate your positive contributions towards CAB3," Mliswa said.

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The resolution to amend the Constitution was first introduced at the Zanu PF 21st Annual National People's Conference held in Bulawayo in October 2024.

"In Mashonaland West, CAB3 was well received from Siakobvu to Manhize-Chikapakapa. We are saying thank you," Mliswa said.

The provincial chairperson attributed the success of the mobilisation to party unity.

"Mashonaland West yakadisa (made us proud) not because we are clever, but only because of the unity that prevails in our province as a party," she said.

Mliswa told the gathering that the amendment followed a formal request by the party for government to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term of office by two years, to 2030.

"As a party, we requested that government come up with a law that would extend President Mnangagwa's term by two years," she said.

"The government did not waste time and immediately worked on the request, resulting in CAB3. That is how the law came into being," she added, drawing applause from the crowd.

She further said the party was pleased that "the loyal government" responded positively to the request to amend the Constitution.

CAB3 was recently signed into law. The legislation has generated widespread debate, with Zanu PF saying it is part of efforts to ensure policy continuity and stability.

The nationwide "Thank You Rallies" are meant to mobilise support and thank party structures for their role in advocating for the amendment at cell, branch, district and provincial levels.

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Party leaders who attended the Chakari event urged members to remain united and to continue supporting government programmes aimed at economic development and service delivery.