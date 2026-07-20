Zimbabwe: 'Harare Is a Theatre Where Unpopular Politicians Brew Legitimacy, Tycoons Flaunt Ill-Gotten Wealth' - Chamisa Says As He Tears Into Mnangagwa and Chivayo

OPPOSITION activist Nelson Chamisa used the burial of veteran Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Augustine Rashirai in Masvingo to launch a blistering attack on President Emmerson Mnangagwa and controversial Zanu PF benefactor Wicknell Chivayo, accusing them of presiding over a corrupt and morally bankrupt system.

Rashirai, a Masvingo City parking marshal and a prominent CCC grassroots organiser, died in a road accident last Monday. He had spearheaded campaigns for several opposition councillors, including Masvingo Mayor Aleck Tabe, and was credited with helping the CCC retain key urban seats in the 2023 elections.

Speaking at the burial at Madembo homestead near Bondolfi Mission Friday, Chamisa portrayed Rashirai as a "gallant hero" who sacrificed for democratic change before turning his guns on the country's leadership.

In a scathing Shona address, he said: "Kune vamwe vatungamiriri vasingambozivikanwe kudenga...Kune vanhu vanezvipo zvakasiyana-siyana, kune vanongoramba zvokwadi rinenenge iripo. Kuneumwe anoziva kuti iye mutete asi anozviti mukobvu, anozviona kuti iye mupfupi asi anenge achiti ndakareba, anenge achizviona kuti handidikwe iye anoti ndinodikwa. Ndosaka muchiona vanobata chibharo vaya inyaya yekuti rudo rwunenge rwanonoka panekuda..."

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The remarks were widely interpreted as a direct swipe at Mnangagwa, whom Chamisa accused of clinging to power despite knowing he lacks genuine public support.

Chamisa then shifted focus to Harare, which he described as the epicentre of grand corruption and unexplained wealth:

"Ndabve Harare, handiti munoziva kuti kune problem, hakurarwe uko ndava ndiko kunematsotsi mazhinji, kunevanoita kukusha mota wovhunza kuti makaiwanepiko mari yakawanda kudai, vanowanika muHarare.

"Masvingo handisati ndambonzwa kuti kunemunhu anemweya iwowo but ku Harare hakurarwe nematsotsi iwayo. Vanoita zvinhu zvinorova zvokuti nyika yose inokokotwa kusvika yasara pakaipa. Handizikutaura zvematongerwo enyika asi ndirikutaura magariro evanhu"

Although he avoided mentioning Chivayo by name, the comments appeared aimed squarely at the tycoon, who has become notorious for splashing luxury vehicles and cash on Zanu PF loyalists, musicians, clerics and other public figures.

Chamisa suggested the extravagant giveaways were funded through illicit means, saying the country was being "drained dry" by politically connected individuals who flaunt wealth.

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The opposition leader also took aim at the recently enacted Constitutional Amendment No. 3, which critics say further entrenches executive power. He described Mnangagwa's administration as incompetent.