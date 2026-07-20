Liberia: Acting INCHR Chairperson Replies Civil Society Over Brown's Suspension, Defends President's Action

Acting Chairperson of the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR), Cllr. Mohammed El-dust Fahnbulleh, has responded to criticism from civil society organizations over the suspension of former INCHR Chairperson Cllr. Dempster Brown.

In a statement issued Sunday morning, July 19, 2026, Cllr. Fahnbulleh insisted that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai acted within the bounds of the Constitution and urging rights groups to remain impartial.

The statement, which was in response to a July 17 declaration by members of the civil society community, Cllr. Fahnbulleh welcomed the role civil society organizations play in promoting democracy, accountability and human rights but cautioned them against what he described as being drawn into "proxy battles" on behalf of individuals.

"I welcome the statement issued by members of the civil society community and reaffirm our appreciation for the indispensable role that civil society organizations play in promoting, protecting, and advancing human rights, democratic governance, accountability, and the rule of law in Liberia," Fahnbulleh said.

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"However, while I value this partnership, I respectfully urge our civil society partners not to allow themselves to be drawn into proxy battles or to inadvertently advance the interests of particular individuals under the guise of defending human rights."

The Acting INCHR Chairperson questioned what he described as the selective response of civil society organizations, asking why many remained silent when, according to him, commissioners and staff allegedly complained about Cllr. Brown's conduct while he headed the Commission.

"Where were many of these voices when the suspended Chairperson violated the rights and dignity of his fellow commissioners and members of staff?" Fahnbulleh asked.

He further alleged that Brown refused to convene statutory board meetings, closed the Commission's hearing room, and employed three of his children at the institution.

"Human rights advocacy must be even-handed. It should not be activated only when particular individuals are affected while remaining silent when others suffer similar or greater violations," he added.

Fahnbulleh also dismissed claims by civil society groups that President Boakai acted unlawfully by suspending Brown, arguing that the Liberian Constitution grants the President supervisory authority over executive officials.

He cited Articles 50, 54 and 56 of the Constitution, as well as provisions of the Executive Law, saying they collectively empower the President to appoint, supervise, suspend and remove public officials in accordance with the law.

He furthered that these constitutional and statutory provisions provide the legal basis for the President's decision.

The Acting Chairperson also rejected suggestions that he alone initiated complaints against Brown, revealing that the Commission's Vice Chairperson also filed allegations, including claims that his signature had been forged.

"It is equally important to correct civil society that I was not the only commissioner who raised concerns regarding the conduct of Cllr. Brown," Fahnbulleh stated.

He clarified that the Vice Chairperson's complaint was reportedly presented to the Attorney General, demonstrating that the issues surrounding Brown's suspension extended beyond the concerns of a single commissioner.

Addressing criticism of his appointment as Acting Chairperson, Fahnbulleh maintained that the President acted within his constitutional authority, arguing that the Vice Chairperson, who he said has approximately ten days remaining in office and would have legal standing to challenge the appointment if he believed his rights had been violated, has chosen not to do so.

The Liberian lawyer also suggested that civil society leaders were aware of the personal relationship between the Vice Chairperson and Brown, noting that the two are from the same county and have family ties. Fahnbulleh questioned why the appointment had become a matter of public controversy under those circumstances.

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The Acting Human Rights Commission Chairperson disclosed that Cllr. Brown had acknowledged and submitted himself to an investigation by the Ministry of Justice and had requested that the process be expedited before later seeking judicial intervention to block his suspension.

"I wonder whether the civil society leadership is aware that Cllr. Brown submitted himself to the investigation. Brown subsequently filed a legal challenge before the Supreme Court without first withdrawing from the investigative process."

Fahnbulleh urged civil society organizations to continue serving as impartial defenders of justice and human rights, emphasizing that their advocacy should be guided by facts, the Constitution and the law rather than selective intervention.

He warned that public statements perceived as biased could undermine the credibility and neutrality of civil society organizations and expressed his willingness to meet with their leadership to clarify the facts surrounding the suspension.