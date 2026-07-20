Gambia: Mental Health Is Disability Inclusion - How Volunteers, Schools and Communities Are Changing the Conversation

Environmental Column

With Madi S. Njie

When disability inclusion is discussed in The Gambia, attention often turns to wheelchair ramps, accessible buildings, sign language interpretation, inclusive education and assistive devices. These remain fundamental elements of building an inclusive society. Yet one equally important issue continues to receive far less attention: mental health.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

For many Gambians, mental health is still surrounded by misunderstanding, fear and stigma. It is often treated as a separate public health issue rather than an integral part of disability inclusion. However, mental health is central to how people think, learn, relate to others, make decisions and participate fully in society. Without addressing mental health, genuine disability inclusion cannot be achieved.

For persons living with psychosocial disabilities, the barriers are often invisible but no less damaging. Many face discrimination, isolation and negative stereotypes. Others struggle to access appropriate mental health services or receive the support they need to live independently and participate in community life. Too often, families remain silent because of fear of stigma, while those affected suffer in isolation.

This week's Foroyaa Disability Inclusion Column examines recent initiatives by the International Voluntary Mental Health Organisation (IVMHO)-The Gambia, whose growing work in schools and communities demonstrates that mental health awareness is becoming an increasingly important part of disability inclusion in the country.

Through volunteerism, school outreach and community engagement, the organisation is helping shift the national conversation from stigma to understanding and from exclusion to inclusion.

Communities cannot promote mental well-being without people who are willing to educate, listen, support and advocate for others.

Recognising this need, IVMHO-The Gambia organised its 2026 Volunteer Orientation Programme on 11 July 2026, bringing together volunteers from different academic, professional and social backgrounds to prepare them for the 2026-2027 volunteer service year.

Far more than an introductory meeting, the orientation equipped participants with practical knowledge, ethical principles and communication skills required to support mental health programmes in schools, homes and communities across the country.

Opening the programme, Mr Abdou Drammeh, Administrative Secretary of IVMHO-The Gambia, reflected on the organisation's journey since its establishment.

He highlighted the organisation's mission to promote mental health awareness and psychosocial support while outlining its expanding activities not only in The Gambia but also in neighbouring Senegal and Guinea-Bissau.

His presentation reminded participants that mental health is no longer solely a national concern but an issue requiring regional cooperation, sustained volunteerism and stronger partnerships. The orientation also demonstrated that addressing mental health requires cross-sector collaboration.

Representing the Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia (DLEAG), Mrs Sally Mary Jassey explored the close relationship between substance abuse and mental health. She explained that drug misuse can both contribute to mental health conditions and result from them, making prevention everyone's responsibility. Her presentation stressed that government institutions, civil society organisations, schools, families and volunteers all have a role to play in preventing substance abuse, particularly among young people. She encouraged volunteers to become advocates for prevention through education and community engagement.

Participants also heard from Mr Amadou D. Jallow, Senior Nurse at the Psychiatric Unit of Kanifing General Hospital, who challenged widespread myths surrounding mental illness.

He reminded volunteers that mental illness should be viewed no differently from any other health condition.

Fear, superstition and discrimination, he noted, continue to discourage many people from seeking professional help.

Instead, he urged participants to become ambassadors of factual information and compassion within their communities.

Another important presentation was delivered by Mr Samba Baldeh, Coordinator of School and Community Mental Health Programmes at IVMHO-The Gambia.

He highlighted the increasing need for school- and community-based mental health interventions, noting that volunteers must uphold professionalism, confidentiality, empathy and respect for human dignity throughout their work.

His message reflected one of the key principles of disability inclusion, that every individual deserves respect, dignity and equal treatment regardless of their mental health status.

The orientation concluded with a presentation by Mr Monikou Badjie, National Coordinator for the Home Care Support Programme and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS).

He emphasised the important role volunteers play in supporting individuals receiving home-based care, assisting families affected by mental health challenges and responding to communities experiencing crises.

By the end of the programme, participants had reaffirmed their commitment to serving communities throughout the 2026-2027 volunteer year.

Only days after the volunteer orientation, IVMHO translated learning into action.

On 10 July 2026, the organisation conducted a Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) sensitisation programme at St Martin's Lower and Upper Basic School in Kartong.

The outreach brought together students, teachers and mental health practitioners with one objective, to improve mental health awareness while promoting more inclusive learning environments.

Leading the session, Mr Samba Baldeh challenged one of the most common misconceptions surrounding mental health.

"Everyone has mental health," he told students.

"It affects how we think, feel, learn, work and relate with others."

His message reminded students that mental health is not the same as mental illness.

Instead, it is something that affects everyone regardless of age, gender or background.

Throughout the interactive discussions, students explored issues such as stress, anxiety, academic pressure, relationships and emotional well-being.

They were encouraged to seek support from parents, teachers, counsellors and trusted friends whenever they experience emotional difficulties rather than struggling alone.

The programme also encouraged students to become more compassionate towards one another.

During one practical exercise, participants were asked to wish for their classmates the same happiness, opportunities and success they desired for themselves.

Although simple, the exercise carried a powerful message.

Disability inclusion begins with empathy.

It begins with treating others with the same dignity, kindness and respect that everyone deserves.

Ms Fawura E. Ndongo, an IVMHO volunteer, delivered the second presentation.

She facilitated an engaging discussion on factors that can trigger mental health conditions.

These included prolonged stress, trauma, domestic violence, child abuse, neglect, poverty, discrimination, family conflict, substance misuse, social isolation and academic pressure.

She explained that recognising these warning signs early and seeking timely support can often prevent mental health conditions from becoming more severe.

Her presentation reinforced another important message: that knowledge replaces fear, while understanding reduces stigma.

The final session was delivered by Mr Baboucarr Bojang, a teacher at St Martin's Upper and Senior Secondary School.

He reminded both students and teachers that schools should not only focus on academic achievement but should also become safe spaces where learners feel respected, protected and confident enough to discuss emotional and psychological challenges.

The Kartong programme followed another successful school sensitisation exercise held at Nusrat Senior Secondary School in Bundung on 4 July 2026, demonstrating IVMHO's growing commitment to taking mental health education directly to young people.

The organisation had also planned a community sensitisation programme in Busura Village, Kombo Central District, on 12 July 2026.

Although heavy rainfall forced organisers to postpone the outreach, the planned activity reflected the organisation's commitment to extending mental health awareness beyond classrooms and into communities.

Together, these initiatives demonstrate a practical model for promoting mental health while strengthening disability inclusion at the grassroots level.

Mental health awareness is not simply a public health campaign.

It is a disability rights issue.

The Persons with Disabilities Act, 2021 recognises and protects the rights of persons living with disabilities, including psychosocial and intellectual disabilities.

Similarly, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) guarantees equality, accessibility, participation and protection from discrimination.

Yet legal protection alone is not enough.

Many people experiencing mental health conditions still fear seeking help because of stigma.

Some families continue to hide relatives living with mental illness.

Children facing emotional challenges are sometimes labelled as troublesome instead of receiving support.

Young people frequently remain silent because they fear ridicule or rejection.

These realities demonstrate why awareness is just as important as legislation.

Every sensitisation programme helps replace myths with facts.

Every trained volunteer becomes a trusted source of support.

Every informed teacher is better equipped to recognise emotional distress among learners.

Every educated student becomes an ambassador for inclusion.

Schools occupy a unique position in promoting mental well-being.

Young people spend a significant part of their lives in educational institutions, making teachers among the first adults to notice behavioural changes, emotional distress or learning difficulties.

Investing in school-based mental health programmes therefore benefits not only students but society as a whole.

Students who receive emotional support are generally better able to learn, build healthy relationships and avoid harmful behaviours such as substance abuse and violence.

Mental health education should therefore become an integral part of guidance and counselling services, teacher training and school health programmes across the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Creating an inclusive society requires more than constructing ramps or providing assistive devices.

True inclusion means ensuring that every individual,whether living with a physical, sensory, intellectual or psychosocial disability,is respected, heard and supported.

It means replacing stigma with empathy.

Replacing exclusion with participation.

Replacing silence with dialogue.

The work undertaken by IVMHO demonstrates how volunteers, teachers, health professionals, community leaders and families can work together to transform public attitudes towards mental health.

It also shows that lasting inclusion begins within communities, where awareness changes perceptions and perceptions influence behaviour.

The Gambia has made important commitments through the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2021, the National Development Plan, the National Mental Health Policy, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 4 (Quality Education).

The challenge now is turning those commitments into sustained action.

That means expanding school mental health programmes, strengthening community outreach, investing more resources in psychosocial services, training additional volunteers, supporting caregivers and ensuring that mental health becomes fully integrated into disability inclusion policies across all sectors.

The recent initiatives undertaken by IVMHO-The Gambia demonstrate that meaningful progress is possible through partnerships, volunteerism and community participation.

Mental health should no longer remain hidden in the shadows of public discussion.

It deserves equal recognition as a human rights, education and national development priority.

An inclusive society is not judged only by the ramps it builds or the laws it enacts. It is also measured by how it supports those facing emotional and psychological challenges.

By investing in volunteers, empowering schools, strengthening communities and protecting the rights of persons with psychosocial disabilities, The Gambia is taking important steps towards building a society where every person can participate fully, live with dignity and realise their potential.

Quote of the Week

"The true measure of an inclusive society is not only how it removes physical barriers, but also how it supports emotional well-being, protects human dignity and ensures that no one suffers in silence."