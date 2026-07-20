Nigeria: Troops Rescue Seven Kidnap Victims, Kill Two Kidnappers, Arrest Four ISWAP Suspects

The reports added that a woman and her child, believed to be family members of an ISWAP terrorist, also surrendered to troops after fleeing the Gobara enclave in the Sambisa Forest.

Troops have rescued seven kidnapped victims, neutralised two kidnappers, arrested four suspected ISWAP terrorists and collaborators.

The troops also recovered arms, ammunition and other items in coordinated operations across Borno, Yobe, Benue and Plateau states.

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An operational report obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday said troops of Operation HADIN KAI rescued two women and two minors who escaped from an ISWAP enclave in the Agapalawa area of the Mandara Mountains in Gwoza Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno.

The reports added that a woman and her child, believed to be family members of an ISWAP terrorist, also surrendered to troops after fleeing the Gobara enclave in the Sambisa Forest.

According to the reports, troops in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) arrested four suspected ISWAP terrorists in Gwoza, Gujba and Kukawa LGAs of Borno and Yobe.

"One of the suspects confessed to spying on troops conducting clearance operations along the Baga-Cross Kauwa road and supplying logistics to terrorists," it said.

The reports said troops also foiled an attempt by ISWAP fighters to infiltrate Kirawa in Gwoza, forcing them to abandon a motorcycle, while a Nigerian Air Force aircraft later neutralised another terrorist moving towards Marte.

"In a separate operation, troops discovered and safely detonated an improvised explosive device planted along the Maiduguri-Gamboru highway in Dikwa LGA, averting a potential attack on commuters.

"In Benue, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE, supported by local hunters and the Benue State Civil Protection Guards, rescued four kidnapped victims and neutralised two kidnappers during clearance operations in Katsina-Ala.

The troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, one G3 rifle, one pistol, 221 rounds of ammunition of different calibres, magazines, military camouflage uniforms and a Point-of-Sale terminal from the kidnappers' hideouts," it added.

The reports added that troops arrested five suspected militia members during follow-up raids on criminal enclaves in Otukpo LGA, recovering a Dane gun and ammunition.

In Plateau, it said troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE recovered a locally fabricated rifle and ammunition from a suspected terrorist hideout in the Agingi-Dogon Dutse mountainous area of Bassa LGA.

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The reports also said troops intercepted 15 jerrycans of smuggled Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in Mubi North LGA, while troops of Operation DELTA SAFE dismantled an illegal refining site and recovered equipment used for crude oil theft in Rivers. (NAN)