Nigeria: Stray Bullet Kills Federal Polytechnic Students As Security Forces Foil Abduction in Borno - Official

"All rescued students have been confirmed medically stable, and no student was abducted," he said. "Regrettably, some students were fatally struck by the sporadic gunfire from the terrorists during the firefight."

The Nigerian military says some students of Federal Polytechnic, Mungono, Borno State, were "fatally struck" as security forces foiled an abduction attempt on Sunday.

The clash erupted around 1:30 a.m when joint security forces, including troops of Operation Hardin Kai and personnel of the Nigeria Police Mobile Force (MOPOL), intercepted Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists attempting to abduct the students.

It was not immediately clear the number of students killed and injured, but the military said 46 of them have been evacuated to a military facility, where they are being medically examined and cared for.

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In a statement on Sunday, the acting spokesperson for the task force, Mohammed Goni, said the kidnap attempt was "successfully" foiled.

Mr Goni, a Nigerian Army captain, extended the military's "deepest" condolences to the families of the deceased [students].

According to him, the task force, in liaison with the Borno State Government, will safeguard the lives of residents and protect critical public institutions across the North-east.

The foiled abduction

The terrorists invaded the Federal Government Girls College (FGGC), Monguno, which is currently used as a temporary hostel accommodation for students of the Federal Polytechnic, Monguno.

"The terrorists reportedly gained access to the facility with the assistance of suspected collaborators in an attempt to abduct students," Mr Goni said, adding security forces swiftly responded.

"Alert security personnel immediately engaged the terrorists with coordinated and overwhelming firepower, effectively stalling their advance with Sector 3 Quick Reaction Force (QRF) immediately reinforcing the school," he said.

He added that the terrorists were overpowered and fled "in confusion without achieving their objective."

"During the encounter, parts of the school infrastructure sustained damage," he added.

"All rescued students have been confirmed medically stable, and no student was abducted," he said. "Regrettably, some students were fatally struck by the sporadic gunfire from the terrorists during the firefight."

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He said efforts were underway to identify and apprehend the suspected collaborators, "while troops and other security agencies are actively tracking the fleeing terrorists."

Mass abduction of students increasing.

Mass abduction of students started in 2014 under the leadership of former President Goodluck Jonathan, with the abduction of over 200 schoolgirls from Chibok, Borno State.

While only one incident was recorded under the Jonathan administration, the crisis worsened under his successor, Muhammadu Buhari, under whom 1,360 students were kidnapped in 16 incidents.

The crisis has continued under President Bola Tinubu, whose administration has seen 15 incidents involving more than 700 students.

Most recent cases were the abductions of students and their teachers from schools in Oyo, Borno and Kogi states.

While those abducted in Oyo and Kogi have been freed, more than 70 students kidnapped from Borno schools still remain in captivity.