Nigeria: Burna Boy Leaves Chris Martin in Stitches After Playful 'Boss' Moment Goes Viral

A light-hearted moment between Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar Burna Boy and Chris Martin has sent social media into a frenzy, with fans celebrating the duo's friendship and Burna Boy's trademark sense of humour.

In a now-viral video, Chris Martin playfully attempted to tease Burna Boy by dramatically lying flat on the floor in a show of admiration.

Before the Coldplay frontman could complete the gesture, Burna Boy surprised everyone by immediately lying on the floor himself and hilariously lifting both legs high into the air, escalating the joke in a way no one expected.

The unexpected response left Martin laughing uncontrollably. Burna Boy then got up, pulled the British singer to his feet and sealed the playful exchange with a warm embrace.

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The wholesome moment quickly spread across social media, with fans praising the chemistry between the two global stars.

Nigerian fans, in particular, had a field day in the comment section, joking that Burna Boy's response was "normal boss things for Naija."

Others described the exchange as another example of the respect Burna Boy commands among international music icons, with many pointing out that global stars continue to acknowledge the African Giant's influence on the world stage.

The pair have enjoyed a close working relationship over the years, having previously collaborated on music and shared stages at major international events.

For many fans, the viral clip was more than just comic relief; it was another reminder of Burna Boy's ability to remain authentically Nigerian while effortlessly connecting with some of the biggest names in global entertainment.