Nigeria: IPOB Hails 'Historic' Reception By Israel's Knesset Over Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described as "historic" a meeting between its delegation and senior Israeli lawmakers in Jerusalem, saying the engagement marked a diplomatic milestone in its campaign over the detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the group's spokesperson, Emma Powerful, said the delegation, coordinated by Mazi Chris Nwaọgụ, head of IPOB's Fourth Administration Directorate of State, was received by Knesset Deputy Speaker Nissim Vaturi and Limor Son Har-Melech, Deputy Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee.

The group thanked the Israeli lawmakers for what it described as "the warm, brotherly, and highly productive reception" accorded to its delegation in Jerusalem.

IPOB described the meeting as a significant milestone in its peaceful international diplomatic outreach, adding that it appreciated what it called expressions of solidarity and recognition of its cause.

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According to the group, "The discussions reflected its leader's longstanding position that Biafra's aspirations could be advanced through strategic partnerships with Israel and the United States, based on shared values of justice, liberty and human dignity."

Drawing a historical comparison, IPOB said the Jewish and Biafran peoples share common experiences of persecution, discrimination, displacement and existential threats, describing the establishment of Israel in 1948 as a source of inspiration.

The group also argued that an independent Biafra would provide a homeland for what it described as persecuted Judeo-Christians and other vulnerable minorities in Nigeria.

Reiterating its position, IPOB said Biafran independence remains the only lasting solution to insecurity in Nigeria's South-East, adding that it would promote peace, security and stability through the principles of human rights, self-determination and international law.

The group said the Jerusalem meeting forms part of its broader international advocacy efforts, including engagements in Washington, D.C., and other capitals, while reaffirming its commitment to what it described as lawful diplomacy and peaceful engagement.

It also reiterated its commitment to non-violent struggle, the rule of law and constructive international engagement, while thanking the Government and people of Israel, the Israeli lawmakers and other supporters of its cause.

Kanu, the founder of IPOB, has remained in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his return to Nigeria in 2021. His trial on terrorism-related charges is ongoing, with the federal government and Kanu's legal team continuing to contest various aspects of the case in court.