Nigeria: All Governors Divert LG Funds, Says Adebutu, Vows Full Council Autonomy If Elected

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, has alleged that governors across Nigeria are diverting local government allocations, declaring that he would grant full financial autonomy to local councils if elected governor in 2027.

Adebutu made the remarks during a meeting with the Egba Traditional Council at the Ake Palace in Abeokuta, where he sought the support and blessings of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, and other traditional rulers for his governorship ambition.

The PDP flag bearer was accompanied by his running mate, Dr. Lateefat Sowunmi-Kolapo; the party's Ogun Central Senatorial candidate, Prof. Iyabo Obasanjo; the Ogun State PDP Chairman, Hon. Abayomi Tella; and other party leaders.

Addressing the monarchs, Adebutu said local government autonomy would be a cornerstone of his administration, insisting that councils must have direct access to their statutory allocations.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I will do something that will stun this nation and put us in the right direction. Local governments shall get their own money," he said.

Reaffirming his commitment to local government autonomy, Adebutu said: "We must make sure we get local government autonomy. I have been reiterating it to you that I, Oladipupo Olatunde Adebutu, was at the National Assembly twice and I can boast that I didn't embezzle public funds. How many politicians can say this?"

He alleged that the diversion of local government funds cuts across political parties.

"It's not a party thing. Both APC and PDP, all the governors are embezzling local government allocations. It's not a secret," he declared.

According to him, local councils recorded greater developmental strides when they enjoyed financial independence.

"When the PDP was in power and local governments were getting their funds, there were developments, and they carried monarchs along in the scheme of things," he said.

Reflecting on his years in public service and his family's philanthropic legacy, Adebutu said he had continued the community development initiatives associated with his father and grandfather but had come to realise that sustainable development requires executive authority.

"Without executive powers, there's a limit to what an individual can do to develop society," he said.

On infrastructure, the PDP candidate advocated alternative financing models, arguing that governments should move away from excessive borrowing.

"You don't borrow money for infrastructure anymore," he stated, while promising to construct roads that would strengthen connectivity between Ogun and Lagos states.

Adebutu also pledged to prioritise electricity through public-private partnerships, saying improved power supply would boost productivity, reduce business costs and create employment.

"For electricity, private sector participation with the government, we will pursue it relentlessly and once we generate that electricity, you will see the income of our people will increase, and energy procurement will decrease," he said.

Highlighting his personal interventions in the power sector, Adebutu claimed he had donated more electricity transformers to communities than the Ogun State Government.

"I can say it categorically that I have distributed more transformers to communities across the state than the government has done," he said.

According to him, over 600 transformers have been provided to communities across the state.

"Any day we install a transformer in any community, it ceases to be mine. It becomes the property of the electricity distribution company, and I haven't stopped because of that," he added.

Explaining the motivation behind the intervention, he said electricity remains one of the most effective forms of economic empowerment.

"Because I believe with electricity, it's a direct empowerment for everybody. It is either saving you money that you will spend or it is helping you to make money."

Presenting himself to the traditional rulers, Adebutu said: "I offer myself for service."

Earlier, the Ogun State PDP Chairman, Hon. Abayomi Tella, said meaningful development had eluded the state since the All Progressives Congress (APC) assumed office.

Tella lamented what he described as the collapse of the local government system, recalling that during his tenure as a council chairman, his local government received about N200 million in monthly allocation, which enabled him to construct four roads.

He argued that present council chairmen have little to show because they lack financial autonomy.

Tella expressed confidence that Adebutu would restore local government independence and accelerate development across Ogun State.

The deputy governorship candidate, Dr. Lateefat Sowunmi-Kolapo, appealed to Egba monarchs and residents to support the PDP ticket, noting that she had consistently contributed to Egbaland's development.

She commended the leadership of the Alake and the Egba Traditional Council, assuring them that an Adebutu administration would not disappoint the people.

Also speaking, the PDP candidate for Ogun Central Senatorial District, Prof. Iyabo Obasanjo, expressed confidence in Adebutu's capacity to provide purposeful leadership if elected.

She said that after leaving the APC following her unsuccessful governorship bid, she became convinced that Adebutu possesses the vision and political will to implement programmes capable of transforming Ogun State.

Obasanjo further maintained that the PDP has the strongest political team in Egbaland and urged the traditional rulers to support the party.

A PDP chieftain, Semiu Sodipo, also described Adebutu as a leader determined to rescue Ogun State from what he termed years of poor governance under the APC.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his remarks, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, described Adebutu as "trustworthy and reliable" and publicly endorsed his governorship ambition.

The monarch recalled his long-standing relationship with Adebutu's father, renowned businessman and philanthropist, Sir Kensington Adebutu, popularly known as Baba Adebutu.

According to the monarch, members of a social club they belonged to had struggled to raise funds to purchase a permanent secretariat until Baba Adebutu personally paid for the property.

"Eventually, we found a building opposite the City Hall in Lagos and negotiated to purchase it. As members began contributing towards the cost, Baba Adebutu stood up and told us to keep the money we had contributed. He single-handedly paid for the building. That is the father of Oladipupo Adebutu," Oba Gbadebo said.

Drawing parallels between father and son, the traditional ruler added:

"The son of a lion must resemble the lion. In fact, he is an even better version of his father."

Presenting Adebutu before members of the Egba Traditional Council, the Alake declared: "I am pleased to present Oladipupo Adebutu to all of you as a man who is trustworthy and reliable. May God be with you and continue to stand by you."

He also offered prayers for the PDP candidate's political ambition, expressing confidence that his aspiration would succeed.