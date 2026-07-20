West Africa: Tinubu Asks Ecowas to Present United Voice Against Afro-Phobic Attacks

President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to present a united voice against Afro-phobic attacks in South Africa.

Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, said this during the 69th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of States and Government of ECOWAS, held in Lungi, Sierra Leone.

The President condemned, in the strongest terms, the recent attacks on Nigerian citizens and other Africans in the Republic of South Africa.

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"As already stated by His Excellency, the President of Ghana, ECOWAS should present a united voice in this condemnation.

"ECOWAS should table the matter before the next session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

"This would send a clear message that this type of intolerance is totally unacceptable under any guise," he said.

Tinubu reminded South Africa that the freedom they are currently enjoying was the result of the sacrifices and liberation efforts of African countries, including Nigeria.

He said the Nigerian Government had already evacuated over 1490 of its citizens from harm's way in seven batches and prepared to engage further on this matter.

The President assured that Nigeria would continue to provide principled leadership and work with all member states to advance the region's shared vision of a peaceful, integrated, secure and globally respected West Africa.

" Nigeria remains firmly committed to the principles enshrined in the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance and other regional frameworks.

"Nigeria supports the Compact's commitment to constitutional governance, the rule of law, respect for human rights, and zero tolerance for unconstitutional changes of government.

"I am glad to add that beyond adventurism, the most effective tool against unconstitutional changes of government and mass protests that is capable of undermining good order is for us to enthrone good governance that delivers more tangible benefits to our citizens.

" We must also avoid the temptation to tamper with the constitutional term limits or exploit constitutional processes," he said.

Tinubu also assured that Nigeria remained committed to setting up the Counter Terrorism Force and strengthening the ECOWAS Standby Force.

"This is with a view to enhancing counter-terrorism cooperation, intelligence sharing, joint security operations, and preventive diplomacy to safeguard peace and stability across our region."

He commended President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone for

his exemplary stewardship of the community over the past year.

" At a time of political transitions, evolving security challenges, economic pressures, and humanitarian concerns, his leadership has helped sustain our collective commitment to dialogue, solidarity, and regional cooperation.

"I also wish to express my sincere appreciation for the enduring spirit of unity and cooperation that continues to define our Community," he said.

Earlier, President Bio and the Chairman of ECOWAS explained that the summit was organised to reflect on where ECOWAS has come from and where the community must go next.

He said ECOWAS Vision 2050 offers a compelling destination: "a peaceful, integrated, and prosperous West Africa, founded on democratic governance and driven by the energy and creativity of its people".

He, however, said that the pace of global transformation requires the community to examine its progress in honesty.

President Bio stated that West Africa must enter a new era with confidence, strategic clarity, and stronger determination to shape its own destiny.

"We should work on partnerships that expand our opportunities while remaining firmly anchored in our own interests and barriers; dependency narrows.

" Dependency narrows the very freedom that challenging partnership is meant to strengthen.

"With the changing international environment, regional integration is a strategic necessity," he said.

Also, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, reiterated the resolve of the regional body to strengthen governance and accountability across institutions and deepen policy coordination among member states.

He said the commission reintroduced democratic governance and electoral support mechanisms while strengthening regional responses to security and humanitarian challenges.

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" We enhance our cooperation in combating terrorism, climate extremism, organised crime, and other transnational threats that continue to undermine stability and development," he said.

On her part, the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, said that the UN salutes and supports all ECOWAS initiatives.

She stressed that the international body has an obligation to support the region in combating terrorism and all forms of crime against humanity.

" The United Nations Security Council must clearly hear the voice of Africa and stand behind the solutions that Africa offers.

"We have seen what it looks like in this region.

"There is new momentum and dialogue across political divides and across geography.

"Countries across central Sahel and the coast are showing greater readiness to rebuild trust, reopen channels of communication, and operate in practical ways, " she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the high point of the event was the signing of the Inter-Governmental agreement for the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline project by the authority.