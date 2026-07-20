Nigeria: Heavy Rain Destroys Over 20 Homes in Plateau Community

Residents of Zogot Community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State have been left counting their losses after a heavy downpour destroyed more than 20 houses and displaced several families.

The rain, which lasted for several hours, also damaged farmlands, household property and other valuables, leaving many victims homeless and in urgent need of assistance.

Some residents said the flooding swept through the community after nearby drainage channels overflowed, causing extensive destruction to homes and infrastructure.

Community leaders appealed to the Plateau State Government, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and other humanitarian organisations to provide emergency relief materials and support for affected families.

They warned that many of the displaced residents were now taking refuge with relatives and neighbours, while others had been forced to sleep in temporary shelters.

The community also called for urgent intervention to improve drainage infrastructure and implement flood-control measures to prevent a recurrence, especially as the rainy season intensifies.

No deaths or injuries were reported at the time of filing this report, while officials were said to be assessing the full extent of the damage.