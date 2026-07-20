Liberia: Freeman Accuses Boakai of Failing U.S.$19.2m Cocaine Probe

Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) Political Leader Simeon Freeman has launched a blistering attack on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, accusing him of failing to ensure accountability in the ongoing US$19.2 million cocaine investigation and alleging that the administration's handling of the case has eroded public confidence.

Speaking on the controversy, Freeman criticized what he described as the President's silence and lack of urgency in addressing one of Liberia's most significant narcotics cases.

"Boakai is a drug peddler. Only a drug peddler can ignore such a huge drug case that has captured the attention of the entire nation," Freeman alleged.

He further accused President Boakai of turning a blind eye to the investigation surrounding the seizure of narcotics valued at approximately US$19.2 million, arguing that Liberians deserve clear answers about the origin of the drugs and the status of the investigation.

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"How can a serious country have a president who frequents nightclubs while citizens remain confused about the origins of US$19.2 million worth of drugs in Liberia?" Freeman asked.

Freeman said the government's handling of the case has weakened public confidence in state institutions, stressing that transparency and accountability are essential to maintaining public trust.

The cocaine case stems from the June 8 seizure of 237.6 kilograms of cocaine at the Roberts International Airport, an operation valued at about US$19.2 million. In response, President Boakai established a Joint National Security Investigative Task Force comprising several security agencies to investigate the case. Since then, investigators have identified multiple individuals as potential suspects, while the Liberia National Police has filed criminal charges against several persons and forwarded the case to court. Despite those developments, many Liberians continue to demand a comprehensive account of the investigation and accountability for everyone connected to the trafficking operation.

Freeman argued that the prolonged uncertainty surrounding the case reflects broader governance challenges and criticized what he described as the administration's failure to provide timely information to the public.

His comments come amid growing calls from government critics and sections of the public for law enforcement authorities to conclude the investigation, publish their findings and ensure that anyone found responsible is held accountable regardless of position or influence.

The Government of Liberia and President Joseph Nyuma Boakai have publicly denied any involvement in drug trafficking.